Six Nations: England forward Alex Dombrandt a doubt to face Ireland

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

From the section Rugby Unioncomments13

Alex Dombrandt
Dombrandt scored England's only try in the 23-19 defeat of Wales in the last round
Guinness Six Nations: England v Ireland
Venue: Twickenham Dates: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

England number eight Alex Dombrandt is a doubt for Saturday's Six Nations meeting with Ireland after testing positive for Covid.

Dombrandt, who started the wins over Italy and Wales, returned a positive result on Friday 4 March.

Meanwhile, flanker Sam Underhill returns to the 36-man squad before next weekend's match at Twickenham.

But scrum-half Raffi Quirke (concussion) and lock Jonny Hill (foot) have both been ruled out.

Alex Mitchell comes into the squad instead of Quirke, with hooker Nic Dolly also called up after the injury to Luke Cowan-Dickie.

While Dombrandt no longer needs to legally isolate after his positive test, under the RFU's own guidelines he will not be able to return to training until the middle of next week at the earliest.

According to an RFU spokesperson, he will "be assessed and tested daily and brought back in when considered safe for him and rest of squad."

With the Harlequins forward testing positive last Friday, he is not expected to be able to train until at least Wednesday, and will need to return a negative result to do so.

Elsewhere, flanker Tom Curry, who was concussed against Wales, has been named in the squad but it is understood he has not yet passed his Return To Play protocols.

As expected, centre Manu Tuilagi will not feature after a hamstring setback and is unlikely to play again this Championship, with Hill definitely ruled out after being sent back to his club Exeter.

Head coach Eddie Jones has though seen his options in the back row aided by the inclusion of Underhill who made his return from concussion in Bath's thrilling late win against Bristol at the weekend.

After an opening-day defeat away at Scotland, England kept their title hopes intact with wins over Italy and Wales, but now face the two stiffest challenges of the tournament over the coming fortnight, with Ireland this weekend followed by unbeaten France in Paris on the final day.

"Ireland are a great team and their attack is sharp at the moment," scrum-half Harry Randall told BBC Sport.

"Their breakdown is good and they play with quick ball.

"It's going to be a big game. We treated Wales like our quarter-final, and this is our semi-final.

"We are definitely at the business end."

Comments

13 comments

  • Comment posted by stranraer1616, today at 21:31

    covid is just a cold , get on with it

  • Comment posted by larry, today at 21:28

    Great. Where’s the squad then? List it!

  • Comment posted by Rob Dewhurst , today at 21:18

    I believe that in all aspects of the forward it will be toe to toe but behind the scrum Ireland are just a different class right now.

    • Reply posted by Baron_Sir_Rack_of_Lamb_DeYorkshire_Puds, today at 21:21

      Baron_Sir_Rack_of_Lamb_DeYorkshire_Puds replied:
      That's why England must use their forward to retain possession. Could be a very dour attritional game of rugby. I give both sides a 50/50 chance.

  • Comment posted by Captain_Montague_Snugglepuss-QC, today at 21:14

    Look at Joe's selection below for the England pack - very tidy. That's a pack that will give Ireland some headaches and problems I would think.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 21:11

    Should be fine by Wed.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 21:06

    Gutted for him, hopefully returns a negative test asap and is match ready. I'd consider Billy V. as a back up sub if not - in good form playing a much more fluent passing game for Sarries rather than just crash ball. Worth a thought.

    Really hope Underhill comes back into the side and Lawes/Itoje can play 4/5, Curry/Underhill playing 6/7 where they should and Simmonds at 8. That'd be a tasty pack.

    • Reply posted by Dr_John_Not_a_Doctor_of_SodAll, today at 21:08

      Dr_John_Not_a_Doctor_of_SodAll replied:
      I'm OK with that selection - very nice!! But Curry at No 08 might also work. He's athletic and a superb ball carrier, so No.08 would seem a better fit for him to be honest.

  • Comment posted by Dr_John_Not_a_Doctor_of_SodAll, today at 21:05

    I wonder if Currie will play at No. 08? At times when he's played No.08 I have always felt that was potentially his most effective position. He seems like a natural no. 08.

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 21:10

      Joe replied:
      Don't think the experiment's worked with Curry at 8, whilst he's done ok you need an out and out 8 in test rugby. Definition of that is/has changed over the last few years but I don't think Curry fits that bill. Great backup though to have the versatility in the squad.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 21:04

    Get Ruan Ackermann in then!

    • Reply posted by Dr_John_Not_a_Doctor_of_SodAll, today at 21:06

      Dr_John_Not_a_Doctor_of_SodAll replied:
      Ackermann? My response to that is - Mehhh, whatevs.

  • Comment posted by Dr_John_Not_a_Doctor_of_SodAll, today at 21:01

    That's sad.

