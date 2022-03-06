London Irish scored seven tries including two for hooker Agustin Creevy (right) in Saturday's win against Worcester

London Irish head coach Les Kiss says the next week will determine how far his side can take their promising Premiership form in 2022.

The Exiles briefly moved into the top four after a 43-12 win against Worcester on Saturday to stretch their unbeaten run to four games.

But Kiss expects a testing final third of the campaign for the squad.

"We've still got a challenge on our hands trying to grow our confidence and capacity to handle big games," he said.

Irish head to leaders Leicester on Saturday as they bid to capitalise on a just one defeat in six Premiership matches since the turn of the year - their best run of form since October 2010.

"We were in a similar position to this at the same stage last season and we just didn't take it on," Kiss told BBC Radio London.

"I know it's a bit of coach-speak, but we need to understand what it takes to get to the play-offs and that conversation only really happens in the last few weeks of the season.

"So far, this is only us doing what we said we would do. The boys have prepared and played well each week and taken it as it comes using the breadth and the depth of the squad.

"Everyone understands how we work the best and if we keep committing to that, things are possible.

"We've just got to stay in the moment and that's the main thing we're saying to them as a coaching group."