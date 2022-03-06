Six Nations 2022: Gray, Hastings, Young & Thompson added to Scotland squad

Jonny Gray playing for Scotland against England
Jonny Gray helped Scotland beat England in their first match of the 2022 Six Nations
Six Nations 2022: Italy v Scotland
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW & BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Jonny Gray, Adam Hastings, Ross Thompson and Glen Young have joined the Scotland squad before Saturday's Six Nations meeting with Italy in Rome.

Nick Haining, Oli Kebble, Rufus McLean, Ollie Smith and Marshall Sykes have been ruled out through injury.

Gregor Townsend's Scots won their opening match in this year's championship against England but lost to Wales and France.

Italy have lost to France, England and Ireland so far.

Lock Gray, 27, missed the 36-17 home defeat by the French in round three while fly-half/full-back Hastings, 25, is yet to feature in this year's Six Nations.

Fly-half Thompson won his only cap so far during the autumn series while lock Young is uncapped.

Scotland squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Andy Christie (Saracens), Allan Dell (London Irish), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors, Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Kiran McDonald (Glasgow Warriors), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Glen Young (Edinburgh).

Backs: Mark Bennett (Edinburgh), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby), Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), James Lang (Edinburgh), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Rowe (London Irish), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors) Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors), Ben Vellacott (Edinburgh), Ben White (London Irish).

  • Comment posted by Rodb, today at 14:38

    Glad to see Gray is fit again - we're very low on props. Stop knocking Finn, how many times has he been the reason we have won? Good to see Hastings back in. Saw Matt Scott playing for Leicester he looks good and needs to be recalled, the centres are a real problem position for us.

    • Reply posted by Rodb, today at 14:45

      Rodb replied:
      Just re-read this I know Gray is not a prop - should have been 2 sentences not one.

  • Comment posted by Seth, today at 14:32

    A call up for Rory Hutchinson at last. He had been playing really well for Northampton Saints. We have so many good options at centre …

    • Reply posted by DoricSpiker, today at 14:35

      DoricSpiker replied:
      very impressed with Mark Bennett as well.

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 14:29

    Bennett to start, surely. Can see the argument both ways as to the 10 conundrum: let Finn rediscover some form ahead of Ireland or give Adam some precious starting minutes. Outside call to give the 12 gig to Hutchinson - we call him up for a reason, he's clearly a very good Prem level player and no one is nailing that position down

  • Comment posted by DoricSpiker, today at 14:29

    Pleased to see Hastings return, his absence has been an error. If he was on the bench he would have come on in the last 2 games. Start him and bench Russell.

    • Reply posted by nairnp, today at 14:41

      nairnp replied:
      Don't think he'd have made much of a difference v France unfortunately. The gap between the teams was to big to blame one player

  • Comment posted by jim g, today at 14:28

    Must perform against Italy
    No more chances to shine

  • Comment posted by Alexander, today at 14:26

    Italy have not been as poor as the last couple of years but we really should be getting a bonus point win. Should be a good game to bring in some of the new boys like Ashman, Hodgson, Darge, White and Rowe (if VDM is banned for his red for Worcester last weekend).

    Russell has had a poor couple of games and Hastings deserves a start.

  • Comment posted by tommslaford, today at 14:21

    Wooden spoon match

  • Comment posted by Andy Malcolm, today at 14:20

    Need a decent performance from the off.
    Pack were 2nd best in last 2 games so they need to lift it

    A few agos need to be challenged

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 14:20

    Hogg lucky too be in the squad after his performances yesterday and last week. Same problems in both matches, can't tackle, can't pass and can't catch passes.

  • Comment posted by dodgyneeps, today at 14:19

    Glad to that Hastings is back in particular. Hope to see Darge and Watson in the back row v Italy.

  • Comment posted by Ignore Alien Orders, today at 14:19

    Desperate methinks. What age is Gavin now?

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 14:17

    "Gregor Townsend's Scots". I thought he was the coach not the owner. Why does the BBC persist with these stupid descriptions? Happens in football all the time. It is Scotland.

    • Reply posted by Leo, today at 14:25

      Leo replied:
      I don't believe anyone is labouring under the belief that he owns the team. I think it's a pretty inoffensive turn of phrase to describe the team that is coached very much in Gregor's philosophy

