Emily Scarratt broke her leg three minutes into Loughborough Lightning's first game of the season in September

Emily Scarratt will return to the England squad for the Women's Six Nations later this month after suffering a broken leg in September.

Head coach Simon Middleton has also recalled Gloucester-Hartpury scrum-half Natasha Hunt, who has not played for the Red Roses since 2020.

Wasps prop Bryony Cleall and Saracens back row Vicky Fleetwood return after missing out last autumn through injury.

England's Six Nations title defence begins on 26 March against Scotland.

There are also call-ups for the uncapped trio of May Campbell, Emma Sing and Ella Wyrwas - although all three have previously spent time in the England set-up.

The Six Nations represents the last time Middleton will see his squad in tournament conditions before the World Cup in New Zealand in October.

England are bidding to win a fourth consecutive Six Nations title and are one of the favourites for the World Cup after thumping holders New Zealand twice in the autumn.

The head coach has challenged his players before their opener in Edinburgh and said how they "perform on the biggest stages is crucial to us".

The return of centre Scarratt, the 2019 World Player of the Year, will be a welcome boost to the world number one side, with her experience adding to the depth of the squad.

Hunt's inclusion comes after impressing for her club side in the Premier 15s over the past year.

Her last match in an England shirt was in the 2020 autumn internationals before injury, followed by a period with the Great Britain Sevens team at the Tokyo Olympics.

England's Six Nations squad

Forwards

Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), Sarah Beckett (Harlequins), Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears), Hannah Botterman (Saracens), Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins), Rowena Burnfield (Wasps), May Campbell (Saracens), Bryony Cleall (Wasps), Poppy Cleall (Saracens), Amy Cokayne (Harlequins), Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins), Lark Davies (Loughborough Lightning), Vicky Fleetwood (Saracens), Rosie Galligan (Harlequins), Detysha Harper (Loughborough Lightning), Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning), Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning), Alex Matthews (Worcester Warriors), Harriet Millar-Mills (Wasps), Maud Muir (Wasps), Marlie Packer (Saracens), Connie Powell (Gloucester-Hartpury), Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears).

Backs

Holly Aitchison (Saracens), Jess Breach (Harlequins), Heather Cowell (Harlequins), Abby Dow (Wasps), Zoe Harrison (Saracens), Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury), Leanne Infante (Bristol Bears), Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins), Sarah McKenna (Saracens), Lucy Packer (Harlequins), Amber Reed (Bristol Bears), Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning), Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning), Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury), Lagi Tuima (Harlequins), Lydia Thompson (Worcester Warriors), Ella Wyrwas (Saracens).