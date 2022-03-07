Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Shaun Edwards has been part of three France victories against Wales since he joined Fabien Galthie's coaching team

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Friday, 11 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 19:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

It is not quite master against apprentice this Friday in Cardiff when Wales' Gethin Jenkins and France's Shaun Edwards face each other as opposing defence coaches.

But the mutual respect the pair have for each other is striking with Edwards previously describing prop Jenkins as one of the greatest defensive players of all time.

As a player, Jenkins worked under Edwards in Warren Gatland's Wales squad for almost 10 years before retiring.

With Edwards orchestrating the defence from the side, Jenkins was often seen as his on-field lieutenant.

So when Edwards left Wales for France after the 2019 World Cup, it would not be long until Jenkins took over his role after replacing Byron Hayward in 2020.

"There is definitely a lot of stuff that I've soaked up off him [Edwards] over the years, but I also like to think there is stuff I add to it in terms of being myself," said Jenkins.

"You can't take away from what Shaun has done, and he continues to be successful with it.

Wales defence coach Gethin Jenkins played 129 internationals for Wales and five Tests for the British and Irish Lions

"Shaun has been coaching for a long time. I would like to think I would be where he is now in 10-15 years.

"He's been involved in a lot of environments, a lot of tough international games where he has prepared a team and you can see his imprint coming through."

So what did Jenkins learn under Edwards?

"There's too many things to mention," he replied.

"From a coaching side, you'd do something on a Monday or Tuesday and you probably wouldn't realise you are doing it.

"On a Saturday, you'd come up against it. The more you think about it then, now as a coach, you realise why you do it, and try to replicate it as much as you can.

"In terms of the coaching side that would probably be one of the things I've learned. In terms of the mental side, less was more with him.

"He'd get up in a meeting, he wouldn't say a lot, but it would mean a lot. You'd probably take a little bit from that as well."

Jenkins was devastated when France denied Wales a Grand Slam in Paris last March with the final move of the match in a 32-30 defeat for Wayne Pivac's side.

Wales still clinched the Six Nations title, but were left reflect on what might have been.

"It was bitter sweet wasn't it?" recalled Jenkins.

"I probably didn't sleep for three or four days after that game.

"It was one which got away from us. There's a little bit of a driver in it, but I think they are a little bit of a different team to that now.

"It was the big occasion where we just came up short. It was a ride we went on and they managed to pip us at the end.

"I don't think that game will have an effect on how we prepare this week.

"There'll be a few technical bits that maybe we saw that we did well that me might try and impose again on them.

"There's not too much apart from disappointment from that game."

'The nitty gritty wins you games, not attack' says Wales defence coach Jenkins

Les Bleus will arrive in Cardiff two wins away from a first Six Nations title and Grand Slam since 2010.

Jenkins will be more concerned with how to stop France captain and world player of the year Antoine Dupont, although the focus will not be on one individual.

"You obviously talk about them," added Jenkins.

"We had to prepare for Finn Russell and what bag of tricks he was going to bring the week before.

"You definitely do your homework and look to see what's coming, and think of the best way we can manage them.

"You can't overly focus on one because there will be gaps elsewhere. France are different.

"They've got threats everywhere. They've got massive muscle in the forwards while they've got Dupont, Ntamack, and some power in the centre as well.

"There's a few different things we'll be looking at to try and get on top of them, but you can't fully replicate what a game will bring in terms of intensity, fatigue, thought under pressure."