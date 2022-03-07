Ulster defeated Leinster at the RDS for the first time since 2013 in November

Ulster attack coach Dan Soper insists the excitement surrounding his side's interpro against Leinster is not diminished by the fact it is being played on the same day that Ireland meet England at Twickenham.

The Six Nations fixture kicks off three hours before the United Rugby Championship's top two sides go head-to-head in Belfast.

As a result both provinces will be without multiple key players for what is arguably the biggest game of the league season so far.

"These interpro fixtures have in the past been played around Christmas time when we've had guys on a bit of a break or whatever, so we're sort of used to this fixture maybe with neither team being at full strength," said Soper.

"I don't think that takes away from it at all. It's first and second in the league as it stands at the moment so there's a lot to play for."

Ulster captain Iain Henderson was one of four players temporarily released from the Ireland camp to play in his club's thumping win over Cardiff on Friday but have now returned to Andy Farrell's squad along with James Hume, Nick Timoney and Robert Baloucoune.

Timoney and Baloucoune have not yet featured in any of Ireland's Six Nations matchday squads and were also released back to Ulster on the first weekend of the tournament to play against Connacht.

The provinces will only know which of their international contingent are available for selection once Farrell has decided who he is bringing to Twickenham.

"There may be some guys released so we're prepping without them but also with the knowledge that there could be one or two that come in late in the week," said Soper.

"We'll welcome them with open arms if they're released but we'd obviously like to see them get an opportunity with the national side.

"As is the case always when players are not available all it means is an opportunity for somebody else.

"We're not sure who's going to be involved at the moment but we will certainly be putting out a strong side and look forward to the challenge."

'There's an added wee jump in your step'

Leinster hold a four point lead over Ulster at the top of the URC after 12 games, with Munster a further five points back having played one game fewer.

Having won the last four league titles Leinster remain the competition's dominant force but did fall to a rare home defeat at the hands of Ulster in November.

"When you play Leinster you know it's a step up. It's a really big challenge and they've been the standard setters for a number of years," Soper continued.

"Just as is the case when you play your nearest rival there's an added wee jump in the step all week.

"We've taken confidence out of the result at the RDS before Christmas but there has been such a lot of water under the bridge (since then).

"There will be changes in the team, we'll look back at it but more so we're looking at our recent performances and how we can make some progress on some of things we've been trying to work on rather than looking too far back."