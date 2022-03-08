Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Captain Stuart Hogg knocked the ball on with a free run to the line against France as Scotland lost 17-36

Six Nations 2022: Italy v Scotland Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Centre Mark Bennett says Scotland must be more clinical if they are to "make amends" for the missed chances against France and achieve their aim of ending the Six Nations with back-to-back wins.

After slim defeats by Wales and France, Scotland face Italy and Ireland away.

Scotland have not lost to Italy since 2015 but have not beaten Ireland since 2017 or won in Dublin for 12 years.

"We're disappointed about a few things we let go in the France game and we want to rectify that," said Bennett.

"If you look at the last few games, we've potentially missed a few opportunities.

"As a backline, we're really excited about the opportunity this weekend to come out and show what we've got. We want to make amends.

"We're aiming to finish the tournament with back-to-back wins. We've got to win this weekend and we're up against a good side so we've got to make sure we're prepped for it."

The 29-year-old Edinburgh centre feared his international career was over after he drifted out of the picture following his 22nd cap against the United States in June 2018.

But after a strong start to this season at club level he was called into the Scotland squad for the autumn Tests, although did not feature because of injury.

After an absence of more than three-and-a-half years, he got back on the pitch for Scotland as a replacement in last month's defeat by France.

"Getting back in the team has been something I've been gunning for over the last few years and I've not been able to achieve it, so getting back out there against France was incredible," he said.

"I absolutely loved it so if I get the opportunity again this weekend, it's another one I'll savour."

Scotland travel to Italy sitting fourth in the Six Nations table after an opening-weekend victory against England was followed by dispiriting defeats in Cardiff and at home to Grand Slam-chasing France.