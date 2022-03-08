Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The New Zealand women's team the Black Ferns were not mentioned in the Twitter post

New Zealand Rugby admitted it "didn't get it right" as it apologised for an International Women's Day post from the All Blacks Twitter account that appeared to sideline women.

"Forever grateful to all the women in our lives that allow us to play the game we love," the post read.

It was accompanied by pictures of male players with their partners, daughters and female family members.

"We didn't get it right and we apologise," said New Zealand Rugby.

"NZR and our Teams in Black celebrated International Women's Day across all of our digital channels and our intent was to portray the many roles women have in our game."

New Zealand's women team - known as the Black Ferns - tweeted from their separate account, external-link marking International Women's day with a selection of their players picking out positive female role models in their lives, but the team was not mentioned by the All Blacks in their tweet.

New Zealand's women are world champions in the 15-a-side game and won gold at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic sevens last year.

"Our entire rugby whanau [community or family] are so proud of our Black Ferns and all our wahine [women], in everything that they do on and off the pitch," said NZR.

The identity of the male players pictured in the All Blacks' post also caused consternation.

Wing Sevu Reece, who pleaded guilty external-link to injuring a woman in 2018, was one of those included in the post. He was discharged without conviction and won his first cap for the All Blacks in 2019.

Scrum-half Aaron Smith, who had an affair that resulted in him being suspended for lying to the All Blacks management, was another featured.

Former England star and World Cup winner Kat Merchant was among those to respond to the All Blacks' initial post.

"Why is #InternationalWomensDay needed? This right here," she wrote. "Black Ferns are current world champions yet this post chose to ignore their existence and instead thank the women who 'allow' men to play."

Wasps and Wales player Florence Williams added: "How not to celebrate IWD from a male sport ally. Patronising. Female stereotyping to the max "allow us to play".

"It's not enough to acknowledge women, but understand the barriers and oppression, not aggravate it."

Ireland hockey player Shirley McCay tweeted: "Allow you to play the game you love… Goodness me. There's so much wrong with this it's almost as if it's a parody account."