Louis Schreuder has played 14 times for Newcastle this season

Newcastle's South Africa scrum-half Louis Schreuder will move to Premiership rivals Bath next season.

Schreuder, who won his solitary cap against Wales in 2017, joined Newcastle last season from Super Rugby's Sharks.

The 31-year-old has also had spells at Toulon, Southern Kings and Stormers.

"Louis brings extensive, high-level experience in the southern hemisphere, at club and international level," Bath chief executive Tarquin McDonald told the club website. external-link

"We are investing resources in the spine of the team, striving to ensure the squad includes at least two top quality players in the key positions."

Bath have not disclosed the length of Schreuder's contract at the Rec.