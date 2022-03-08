Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Siva Naulago's shoulder hit into the face of Will Butt saw him get a second red card this year

Bristol's Fiji winger Siva Naulago has been banned for four weeks after being sent off in the derby win over Bath.

He was red-carded before half-time in Saturday's Premiership game for a dangerous tackle on Will Butt.

It was the 30-year-old's second dismissal for a similar offence having been sent off against London Irish.

He will miss Bristol's games against Harlequins, Bath and Gloucester and either the Army's game with the RAF or Bristol against Saracens on 26 March.