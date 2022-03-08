Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ospreys have confirmed they have suspended two players after a social media video emerged showing a rough sleeper being mocked.

The incident shows one of the players lying next to the man and is thought to have occurred in Cardiff city centre.

The club said both had been suspended "with immediate effect."

"The behaviour shown in this video is totally unacceptable and not condoned by anyone associated with the Ospreys," a statement said.

"Both individuals have been suspended with immediate effect, pending further investigation.

"The Ospreys would like to apologise to the person involved, and reinforce that this behaviour in no way represents our values.

"We will be making no further comment at this time."

South Wales Police added they had "no information regarding this incident".