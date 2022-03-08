Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Duhan van der Merwe scored Scotland's consolation try against France

Six Nations 2022: Italy v Scotland Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Duhan van der Merwe will miss Scotland's final Six Nations matches with Italy and Ireland after his red card for Worcester resulted in a ban.

The wing, 26, was dismissed "for reckless or dangerous play" on London Irish's Kyle Rowe and has been suspended for three weeks.

However, Van der Merwe can play against Gloucester on 25 March "subject to completing the World Rugby Coaching Intervention programme".

Scotland visit Italy on Saturday.

And Gregor Townsend's side complete their campaign away to Ireland the following Saturday.

British and Irish Lion Van der Merwe scored his 10th try on his 16th Scotland appearance as France left Murrayfield with victory on matchday three.

Jonny Gray, Adam Hastings, Ross Thompson and Glen Young were added to the Scotland squad after Nick Haining, Oli Kebble, Rufus McLean, Ollie Smith and Marshall Sykes were ruled out through injury.

The Scots won their opening match in this year's championship against England before the defeats by Wales and the French.

Scotland squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Andy Christie (Saracens), Allan Dell (London Irish), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors, Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Kiran McDonald (Glasgow Warriors), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Glen Young (Edinburgh).

Backs: Mark Bennett (Edinburgh), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby), Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), James Lang (Edinburgh), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Rowe (London Irish), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors) Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Ben Vellacott (Edinburgh), Ben White (London Irish).