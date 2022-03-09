Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Stand in skipper Joe Hawkins is in his third year with Wales U20s

Under-20s Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Parc Eirias Stadium, Colwyn Bay Date: Thursday, 10 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online, report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales Under-20s head coach Byron Hayward has made six changes to his side as they look to bounce back from a heavy defeat by England.

Tom Florence makes his first start of the campaign on the wing, while Bryn Bradley returns to the midfield.

In the pack, Joe Cowell starts at loose-head prop, Ryan Woodman returns as lock, while Ben Gregory slots into the back row.

Morgan Morse, 17, is at number eight in place of suspended captain Alex Mann.

Centre Joe Hawkins takes over the captaincy after Mann was red carded for a high tackle in Wales' 43-13 loss to England in Doncaster.

Rhys Barratt and Archie Hughes were unavailable for selection due to regional commitments with Cardiff Rugby and Scarlets respectively.

France are in third place on the points table, one spot ahead of Wales.

Their head coach Jean-Marc Bederede has rotated his squad throughout the tournament, and makes eight changes for this game as they look to build on their 30-17 win over Scotland.

Hayward said their focus will be to stop France "at source".

"We will have to match them physically because once they build momentum and get one or two quick gain lines then it's very difficult to stop them," he said.

"Their biggest threat is their set piece - I think they have stolen the most line-outs in the tournament and they have a strong scrum so they will look to dominate up front."

Wales U20s: Iestyn Hopkins; Harri Houston, Bryn Bradley, Joe Hawkins (capt), Tom Florence; Jac Lloyd, Morgan Lloyd; Joe Cowell, Morgan Veness, Adam Williams, Benji Williams, Ryan Woodman, Ben Gregory, Ethan Fackrell, Morgan Morse.

Replacements: Connor Chapman, Cameron Jones, Nathan Evans, Lewis Jones, Ben Moa, Harri Williams, Cameron Winnett, Eddie James.

France U20s: Leo Barre; Romain Fonnicola, Emilien Gailleton (capt), Louis Le Brun, Enzo Reybier; Emile Dayral, Baptiste Jauneau; Thomas Moukoro, Connor Sa, Thomas Cretu, Samuel M'Foudi,Hugo Auradou, Leo Banos, Noe Della Schiava, Theo Ntamack

Replacements: Victor Montgaillard, Matis Perchaud, Elliot Yemsi, Ugo Vignolles, Killian Tixeront, Clement Garrigues, Simon Tarel, Max Auriac