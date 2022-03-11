Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hanro Liebenberg leads Leicester once again from the back row

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Leicester and BBC Sport website, live scores on the BBC Sport website

Premiership leaders Leicester will look to bounce back from defeat by Saracens as they entertain in-form London Irish.

Nemani Nadolo, Dan Kelly and Richard Wigglesworth return to the back line for Tigers while Freddie Burns switches from full-back to fly-half.

Hanro Liebenberg also returns as skipper at flanker with Julian Montoya and Jasper Wiese also back in the pack.

London Irish recall winger Ollie Hassell-Collins and prop Will Goodrick-Clarke after they trained with England.

Tigers prop Joe Heyes has also recently been training with Eddie Jones's squad and he continues to pack down in the hosts' front row with James Whitcombe.

Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney also brings back Marcel van der Merwe to the front row and Albert Tuisue to the back row in the only other changes from a 43-12 win against Worcester.

There are also returns on the Exiles bench from injury for Adam Coleman and Matt Rogerson.

Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick told BBC Radio Leicester:

"Irish are an excellent team - when you look at the quality they've got from Creevy, Simmons, Coleman, O'Brien, Phipps and Jackson, there's a fair list.

"They've got pace out wide and power in the forwards, they've got one of the most-experienced coaching teams in the league in Declan Kidney and Les Kiss and Brad Davis, and it's going to be a huge challenge for us.

"When they play their running rugby, you see them running the ball from their own half, they look like a really dangerous, outstanding team. That phase attack is a real threat."

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told BBC Radio London:

"We've had a few good wins and some draws since the turn of the year to put us where we are, but each week is its own challenge and when you're playing the league leaders, you can't afford to look any further ahead than the next game.

"If you don't produce against a side like Leicester, they will make hay against you.

"Whenever you play away from home against any Premiership side, you're going to be in for a tough test and Leicester's right up there.

"We will do what we do every week between now and the end of the season and pay due respect to the opposition. But we'll also make sure we get ourselves right in our preparation in order to deliver our best rugby and give ourselves a chance."

Leicester: Hegarty; Potter, Scott, Kelly, Nadolo; Burns, Wigglesworth; Whitcombe, Montoya, Heyes, Wells, Snyman, Liebenberg (capt), Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Van Wyk, Leatigaga, Green, Robinson, Van Poortvliet, Moroni, Ashton.

London Irish: Stokes; Cinti, Rona, Van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps (capt); Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Van der Merwe, Munga, Simmons, Cracknell, O'Brien, Tuisue.

Replacements: Cornish, Gigena, Hoskins, Coleman, Rogerson, Martin Gonzalez, O'Sullivan, Arundell.

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).