Harding has been a regular starter for Bristol this season and scored one try in the narrow defeat by Leicester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Sunday, 13 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Sport website, live scores on the BBC Sport website

Loan signings Max Green and Rich Lane make their debuts for Bristol, as the team look to bounce-back from defeat by Bath when they face Harlequins.

Fitz Harding returns at number eight, with blindside flanker Steven Luatua also among the team's seven changes.

Harlequins make five changes from the team that beat Newcastle, with Simon Kerrod, Jack Walker and Will Collier featuring in a new-look front row.

Will Edwards starts at fly-half while Oscar Beard comes on to the wing.

Bristol paid for their indiscipline against west country rivals Bath and fell to a 29-27 loss in the closing minutes. It was their 11th defeat of the season although the Bears have won three of their past four league matches at home.

Third-placed Quins have not played at Ashton Gate since stunning Bristol with their comeback win in the Premiership semi-final last June. They return on a run of three wins that means they sit one point behind Saracens in second, although having played an extra match.

Full-back Lane and scrum-half Green joined Bristol in February on short-term deals to provide injury cover but have yet to feature for the team.

Harding returns after missing the past two matches to a finger injury sustained while cooking.

Yann Thomas and Bryan Byrne start in the front row, having come on as replacements against Bath, and Henry Purdy starts on the wing for the first time in four matches.

Prop John Afoa is named in the matchday squad for the first time since the start of February.

Harlequins have Luke Northmore and Louis Lynagh available among their replacements after both being released from the England Six Nations squad for this weekend.

Academy player Beard returns to the wing after scoring against Wasps - the only other time he has started there this season.

Bristol: Lane; Leiua, Radradra, Frisch, Purdy; Sheedy, Green; Y. Thomas, Byrne, Armstrong, Attwood, Vui, Luatua (c), Jeffries, Harding.

Replacements: Kerr, Challenger, Afoa, Joyce, Heenan, Strang, Eden, O'Conor.

Harlequins: Green; Murley, Jones, Esterhuizen, Beard; Edwards, Care; Kerrod, Walker, Collier, Symons, Tizard, Lewies (c), Lawday, White.

Replacements: Riley, Garcia Botta, Louw, Hammond, Wallace, Steele, Northmore, Lynagh.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (RFU).