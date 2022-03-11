Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Waller will pass the record held by former Sale, Bath and England prop Duncan Bell on the all-time Premiership appearances list.

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Sunday, 13 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Northampton, BBC CWR and BBC Sport website, live scores on the BBC Sport website

Alex Waller will break the record for the most Premiership appearances by a prop as team-mate David Ribbans plays his 100th game for Northampton Saints.

Loosehead Waller makes his 231st appearance as one of five changes, with George Furbank, James Grayson, Paul Hill and Teimana Harrison all starting.

Brad Shields is back at flanker to captain Wasps in place of England's Joe Launchbury.

The other changes see full-back Marcus Watson and lock Tim Cardall start.

Four players will mark their 50th Premiership appearances for Wasps at Franklin's Gardens - Jack Willis, Tom West and Jacob Umaga, while Nizaam Carr will also reach the milestone if he comes off the bench.

Umaga switches to fly-half to accommodate Watson, while Cardall partners Elliott Stooke in the second row as Wasps look to stop a run of back-to-back defeats - that has hit their top-four hopes - with what would be just a second away win in all competitions since October.

They face a Saints side who are also not in the best flush of form having lost their past four games.

Northampton are above Lee Blackett's side only on points difference, in eighth, 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Exeter.

Furbank slots back in at full-back after international duty with England, Grayson is in for Wales' Dan Biggar at stand-off, Hill returns to the front row while Harrison is available again in the back row after injury.

Northampton: Furbank; Skosan Dingwall (capt),Hutchinson Collins; Grayson Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Hill, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Coles, Harrison, Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Iyogun, Carey, Nansen, Tonks, James, Francis, Sleightholme.

Wasps: Watson; Odogwu, Spink, Mills, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; West, Oghre, Alo, Cardall, Stooke, Shields (capt), J Willis, T Willis.

Replacements: Frost, Hislop, Toomaga-Allen, Fifita, Carr, Porter, Atkinson, Gopperth.

Referee: Waynes Barnes (RFU).