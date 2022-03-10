Six Nations 2022: Italy v Scotland - Sam Johnson, Kyle Steyn, Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson start

Kyle Steyn of Scotland
Kyle Steyn scored four tries in the victory against Tonga last year
Six Nations 2022: Italy v Scotland
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland have recalled centre Sam Johnson and handed a first Six Nations start to winger Kyle Steyn for the game against Italy in Rome on Saturday.

Johnson replaces Glasgow team-mate Sione Tuipulotu while Steyn comes in for the banned Duhan van der Merwe.

Hamish Watson and Matt Fagerson are available again and return to the back row, where Rory Darge retains his spot.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has selected hooker George Turner to line up between Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson.

Townsend has named Edinburgh's Ben Vellacott among the replacements in preference to Ben White and the former Scotland Under-20 scrum-half is in line to make his debut.

Gloucester fly-half Adam Hastings could make his first appearance of this year's Six Nations after being included on the bench in place of Blair Kinghorn, who drops out of the match-day 23 after providing cover for Finn Russell.

Townsend has resisted the temptation to recall fit-again lock Jonny Gray and sticks with Sam Skinner and Grant Gilchrist in the second row with Jamie Hodgson on the bench.

Johnson started the game against England on the opening weekend of the Six Nations but was then dropped in favour of Tuipulotu for the matches in Cardiff and at home to Grand Slam-chasing France.

Glasgow winger Steyn, 28, fills in for Worcester's Van der Merwe, who will miss the matches against Italy and Ireland after his red card "for reckless or dangerous play" resulted in a three-week ban.

The British and Irish Lions wing was dismissed for his fend on Scotland team-mate Kyle Rowe, the London Irish wing, and has subsequently been suspended.

Fagerson returns from injury to start at number eight in place of Magnus Bradbury while flanker Watson effectively replaces the injured Nick Haining after recovering from Covid.

They will form an intriguing back row with 22-year-old Darge, who switches from openside flanker to the blindside after his magnificent performance against France.

Townsend is pleased to welcome back back-row stalwarts Watson and Fagerson - and believes newcomer Vellacott and the recalled Hastings will offer something different later in the game.

"Hamish had a very good game in Cardiff and Matt started the championship very well too so having them back adds to our experience," said Townsend.

"Ben's form in the first half of the season was excellent. He's earned his opportunity and his pace could be a real weapon for us going into the final quarter.

"Adam responded really well to not being selected for the initial squad and his last two games for Gloucester have been at a high level. He's putting that form together at the right time for us."

Ali Price will win his 50th cap in Rome having made his debut in 2016 against Georgia at Rugby Park. The 28-year-old will start alongside fellow British and Irish Lions player Russell for the seventh successive occasion on Saturday.

Scotland are fourth in the table after an opening-weekend victory against England, which was followed by a defeat in Wales then a loss at home to France.

Scotland team to face Italy: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Johnson, Steyn; Russell, Price; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson; Skinner, Gilchrist; Watson, Darge, M Fagerson.

Replacements: McInally, Dell, Nel, Hodgson, Bradbury, Vellacott, Hastings, Tuipulotu.

