Six Nations: Johnny Sexton returns as Ireland look to experience for Twickenham

Johnny Sexton
Johnny Sexton revealed this week that he will retire after the 2023 Rugby World Cup
Six Nations: England v Ireland
Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Johnny Sexton has been restored Ireland's starting line-up as one of six changes made by Andy Farrell for the trip to Twickenham.

The head coach has placed his trust in experience as he looks for a first win at the home of English rugby since stepping into the role.

Hugo Keenan and Andrew Conway return as centre Bundee Aki is preferred to Robbie Henshaw.

Cian Healy starts in the front row while James Ryan comes in at lock.

Ulster skipper Iain Henderson is named among the replacements having missed the win over Italy with Covid-19.

Peter O'Mahony, who captained Ireland against Italy, retains his place in the back row alongside Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris.

Mack Hansen, who started Ireland's three opening Six Nations fixtures, is not in the squad.

There is also no place for Michael Lowry following his two-try debut as Henshaw takes possession of the number 23 jersey on an experienced bench that includes four British and Irish Lions.

Ireland: Keenan; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt.), Gibson-Park; Healy, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Henderson, Conan, Murray, Carbery, Henshaw.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by badwolf, today at 11:23

    Hopefully we get the England Performance against South Africa and not the sad displays so far in the 6 nations, Be nice to play against JS 1 last time , Great servant to British Rugby, Thanks For The Memories

  • Comment posted by PJL, today at 11:23

    I knew people's optimism about Ulstermen getting picked was misplaced...

    I'm still behind Ireland this weekend but definitely think a more skillful backline will be wearing the white of Ulster on Saturday.

    Will be interesting to see if Aki moves the ball wide any more than Ringrose and Henshaw did against Italy.

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 11:23

    And this is why Ireland crash at WC’s!

    Should be giving Carberry, Lowry & Hansen exposure to the toughest away games. Already know how the tried and tested perform, this should have been the chance to develop and embed the up & coming stars!

  • Comment posted by Jimmyb, today at 11:20

    The big game of the year in my household, split alliances, looking forward to a good game of rugby. It's what the 6 nations is all about, bragging rights for the next year!! COYBIG

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 11:19

    Best of luck to Ireland!

  • Comment posted by Stuart Miles, today at 11:19

    It would help if the BBC would put the players region after their name

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 11:22

      Sam replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by BishBashBosh, today at 11:19

    Powerful lineup - hopefully going to be a great game. As an England fan, we're going to have to up it a couple of notches to compete with this team.

  • Comment posted by North N, today at 11:18

    Can we play Italy instead please?

