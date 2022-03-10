Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Russia have appeared at the Rugby World Cup twice before - in 2019 and 2011.

Russia will no longer be allowed to qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, meaning Georgia have secured their place at the tournament in France.

World Rugby suspended Russia from international and cross-border competition following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The Rugby World Cup board confirmed on Thursday this meant Russia could not complete their qualification matches.

Georgia are now guaranteed one of the European qualification places.

Russia's remaining opponents in the Rugby Europe Championship were each awarded four points for the abandoned matches and this was enough to put Georgia through.

Spain, Portugal and Romania are competing for the second qualification spot.

Georgia require only one more point from their final two games to guarantee the top qualifying spot and go into Pool C alongside Wales and Australia, while the second European qualifier will be placed in Scotland, Ireland and South Africa's pool.