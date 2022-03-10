Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Dunne (left) and Rory O'Loughlin are the first summer signings Exeter have announced

Leinster second row Jack Dunne and centre Rory O'Loughlin will move to Premiership side Exeter this summer.

Dunne, 23, is a former Ireland Under-20s player and comes in with England's Jonny Hill and Scotland's Sam Skinner leaving at the end of the season.

The English-qualified forward has returned to fitness after almost a year out with a knee injury.

O'Loughlin, 28, has played almost 100 games for Leinster and scored 21 tries since his debut in 2016.

He won his sole Ireland cap against Japan in June 2017 and helped Leinster win four Pro14 titles and the 2018 Heineken Champions Cup.

Exeter have not disclosed the contract lengths of either player.

"People will be aware that we have lost a few players for next season, so we've been into the market and we've moved very quickly to get Jack and Rory on board," Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told the club website.

"Jack, as soon as I looked at clips of him impressed me a lot. He's a big guy, but he's a big guy who can really move. He's young, the right age, and everything I saw in the clips I liked.

"Personally, I can only see an upward performance curve in him. With game time, genuine input and probably a little bit more opportunity to play than he did at Leinster, who have got an awful lot of very good second rows, I think it fits for both sides.

"Rory is slightly different. He's an older guy, but with bags of experience having come through all the levels at Leinster, right up to winning a Heineken Cup with them.

"That's the kind of guy we are probably looking for in our back line. He's is someone who can add genuine communication, a bit of talk, a bit of heads-up and can see space a little bit, understand where we are, alongside being a very good rugby player."