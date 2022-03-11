Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ellis Jenkins captained Wales in the Autumn but has only featured against Ireland in this year's Six Nations

United Rugby Championship: Lions v Cardiff Rugby Venue: Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg Date: Sunday, 13 February Time: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Watch with Welsh language commentary via S4C on iPlayer. Report and highlights BBC Sport website & app.

Outside-half Jarrod Evans has recovered from a head knock and will make his 100th appearance for Cardiff Rugby against Lions on Sunday.

Director of Rugby Dai Young has made five changes from last week's 48-12 defeat to Ulster in Belfast.

In come full-back Matthew Morgan, Ben Thomas, and forwards Corey Domachowski, Shane Lewis-Hughes and Will Boyde.

Wales flanker Ellis Jenkins will start on the bench for the United Rugby Championship game in Johannesburg.

Jenkins was released from the Wales squad this week having only featured in the opening game of the Six Nations, but Young says he can use back-to-back club games in South Africa to re-start his season.

"Of course he's disappointed but the best way for him is to be involved in these two games and keep on pushing his case forward," said Young.

"He won't dwell on it. It's something this squad has to get used to.

"A number of the squad have been disappointed because they haven't been involved - I emphasise it all the time. Just worry about your Cardiff performance, Wales selection is out of your hands."

Willis Halaholo played against Ulster but has now returned to the Wales camp so centre Thomas comes in to partner Rey Lee-Lo who will be making his 100th appearance in the United Rugby Championship.

The Lions, captained by Springbok flanker Jaco Kriel, welcome back lock Reinhard Nothnagel and brothers Vincent and Emmanuel Tshituka who all missed last month's 21-13 defeat at Leinster.

Young is looking for big improvements on the performance against Ulster from his Cardiff side - and himself.

"I put my hand up and said that I couldn't have got it right," said the former Wales forward.

"The reality is that 1 to 23 weren't at the races, so preparations couldn't have been right.

"In saying that, the players were also honest enough to put their hands up. They knew that wasn't good enough and we'll have to bounce back this week.

"We're very respectful of the team that we're facing and we know these are real quality teams. I know it's a cliché, but we know we'll need to be at our best to come away from South Africa with anything."

This fixture was originally scheduled for November but was postponed following the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, leaving Cardiff temporarily stranded in Johannesburg and having to isolate in England before returning to Wales.

Cardiff are yet to win an away game in the United Rugby Championship this season while Lions have not won in any competition for three months and their last victory at Ellis Park came in June.

Lions: Quan Horn; Stean Pienaar, Wandisile Simelane, Burger Odendaal, Edwill van der Merwe; Jordan Hendrikse, Morne van den Berg; Sti Sithole, Jaco Visagie, Carlu Sadie, Ruben Schoeman, Reinhard Nothnagel, Jaco Kriel (capt), Vincent Tshituka, Francke Horn.

Replacements: PJ Botha, JP Smith, Ruan Dreyer, Ruan Venter, Emmanuel Tshituka, Nico Steyn, Manuel Rass, Tiaan Swanepoel.

Cardiff Rugby: Matthew Morgan; Owen Lane, Rey Lee-Lo, Ben Thomas, Aled Summerhill; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Corey Domachowski, Kirby Myhill, Dmitri Arhip, Josh Turnbull (capt), Matthew Screech, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Will Boyde, James Botham

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Brad Thyer, Will Davies-King, Rory Thornton, Ellis Jenkins, Jamie Hill, Max Llewellyn, Hallam Amos

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

Assistants: Cwengile Jadezweni & Griffin Colby (SARU)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)