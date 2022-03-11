Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Michael Lowry (centre) was not named in the Ireland squad for Saturday's Six Nations game against England despite scoring two tries on his Test debut against Italy a fortnight ago

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Leinster Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT

The inclusions of Michael Lowry and Duane Vermeulen are among five Ulster changes from the win over Cardiff for Saturday's game against Leinster.

With James Hume with Ireland as cover, Stewart Moore switches from full-back to centre as Lowry is drafted in.

Craig Gilroy replaces Ben Moxham on the wing with Sam Carter taking over from Iain Henderson, who is on the Ireland bench, at lock.

Vermeulen is in for Jordi Murphy with Andy Warwick replacing Jack McGrath.

Saturday's United Rugby Championship game is a top-of-the-table encounter with holders Leinster heading second-placed Ulster by four points, and third-placed Munster five points further back but with a match in hand.

Lowry scored two tries on his Ireland debut against Italy a fortnight ago but was not included in Andy Farrell's squad for Saturday's game against England.

Robert Baloucoune and Nick Timoney retain their starting roles from the Cardiff game after training with Ireland this week.

Like Hume, second row Kieran Treadwell is unavailable because he has been kept in the Ireland squad as cover.

The Ulster bench includes Moxham, John Cooney and Jordi Murphy, who will make his 50th appearance for the province if he comes on.

On paper, Ulster look to have the stronger line-up with Leinster minus 13 players who will be part of the Ireland squad at Twickenham.

Ireland internationals Ross Byrne and Luke McGrath will start at half-back while the back row includes experienced pair Rhys Ruddock and Scott Penny.

Exeter-bound Rory O'Loughlin is named in a backline which includes Ireland wing Adam Byrne and Tommy O'Brien, who earned a first call-up to the international squad last month.

Joe McCarthy will make only his fourth Leinster appearance after being named in the second row alongside Ross Molony while the bench include Ireland internationals Devin Toner, Sean Cronin and Dan Leavy.

In the reverse fixture at the RDS in November, Ulster defeated Leinster and the home crowd will be optimistic of a similar outcome this weekend.

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, S Moore, McCloskey, Gilroy; Burns, Doak; Warwick, Andrew, M Moore; Carter, A O'Connor (capt); Timoney, Marcus Rea, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Stewart, O'Sullivan, Milasinovich, Mick Kearney, Murphy, Cooney, Madigan, Moxham.

Leinster: J O'Brien; A Byrne, O'Loughlin, Osborne, T O'Brien; R Byrne, McGrath (capt); E Byrne, J Tracy, M Ala'alatoa; Molony, McCarthy; Ruddock, Penny, Deegan.

Replacements: Cronin, Dooley, Clarkson, Toner, Leavy, N McCarthy, Hawkshaw, Moloney