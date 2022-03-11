Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales captain Dan Biggar admitted he felt "frustrated, annoyed and disappointed" following their Six Nations defeat by France.

Wales suffered a third defeat in four games and finish the tournament next week in Cardiff against Italy.

"I thought tonight we were the better team," said Biggar.

"We were playing probably the best team in the world at the moment and put them under huge amounts of pressure for long periods."

Wales only managed three Biggar penalties and missed out on a second half try-scoring chance when centre Jonathan Davies dropped the ball close to the France line.

"Big Test matches like that probably hinge on one or two moments and we did not take ours, but France took theirs," added Biggar.

"It is difficult when you feel you have played games you should have won and come off second best.

"It's pleasing the way we have played and we have put a good shift in and pushed the best team in the world at the moment to the edge and probably should have won.

"Ultimately they have got the win and we are ones who are disappointed."

Wales, though, failed to score a try against a France defence marshalled by former Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards.

"If we score and win 14-13 this question does not probably get asked," added Biggar.

"It all depends on big moments. We had enough opportunities to win that game and get the job done.

"We were attacking against a very good defensive team and coach on the opposite side.

"There were some moments we could have done a little bit better on and we need to develop our finishing.

"But you saw real attacking intent the way we played the game [against England] at Twickenham.

"Tonight was an arm wrestle, a bit of a slug fest. If you come out on the right side of it, then it's pleasing and positive.

"If you don't then it's disappointing and you look at areas we could have done better."

Biggar feels Wales are better than their tournament results have shown.

"You know when you have played well and when you have played poorly," added Biggar.

"We played very poorly in the opening weekend [defeat by Ireland] in Dublin and have got better as the tournament has gone on.

"We were one score away from beating France and England.

"I am annoyed we have not picked up at least one win in the last two games, but we are in a much better place than we were against Ireland

"Apart from probably that game in Dublin, we have been right in the mix in games and played some good stuff."

Biggar insists his side must finish the Six Nations by beating Italy in the tournament finale.

"I said to the lads at the end it's so important we come back in next week and don't use it as a cruise week or just to get through to the end of the tournament," he added.

"We have to work our socks off and go and do a job on Italy; not in any disrespectful way, but concentrate on ourselves and put in a good performance on Saturday and finish with a win at home.

"That does not just happen when you arrive on a Saturday and we have to work hard in the week."

It could also be a major milestone for Biggar who could win his 100th Wales cap against Italy.

"I am not going to say that it has not been on my mind that it could potentially happen," added Biggar

"I will buy the gaffer a few beers and hopefully I can get the job done on selection next week."

Lock Alun Wyn Jones could also play his 150th international for his country after recovering from a shoulder injury.