Alun Wyn Jones was expected to miss the Six Nations after injuring his shoulder against New Zealand in October 2021

Alun Wyn Jones will be available for Wales' final Six Nations match against Italy next Saturday after making his latest stunning recovery from injury.

The British and Irish Lions captain, 36, had shoulder surgery after injuring himself against New Zealand in October.

Jones also made a remarkably swift recovery from a shoulder injury to be fit in time for the Lions' Test series against South Africa last summer.

"He's worked very hard, as Al does," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

"He's been training with the team, helping prepare the side for this week's game [against France]. He'll be available for selection."

If Ospreys star Jones plays against Italy, he will become the first player to win 150 caps for Wales.

He already holds the record for most overall appearances in international rugby, having made 161 for Wales and the Lions.

In Jones' absence, fly-half Dan Biggar has captained Wales during this Six Nations campaign, in which they lost in their penultimate 2022 tournament game against Grand Slam-chasing France on Friday.

If Biggar plays against Italy, he will make his 100th appearance for Wales.