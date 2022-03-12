Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 12-13 March
Indigo Group Premiership Cup
Quarter final
Llandovery 12 - 3 Pontypridd
Indigo Group Premiership
Aberavon 23-5 Carmarthen
Bridgend 20-8 RGC
Ebbw Vale 14-5 Swansea
Merthyr 46-22 Llanelli
Newport 38-6 Cardiff
Admiral National Championship
Beddau 8 - 17 Maesteg Quins
Cardiff Met 22 - 21 Cross Keys
Glamorgan Wanderers 16 - 12 Bedwas
Narberth 15 - 21 Ystrad Rhondda
Pontypool 45 - 14 Trebanos
Tata Steel 19 - 56 Bargoed
Ystalyfera 11 - 19 Neath
WRU Plate
Quarter finals
Aberystwyth 15 - 23 Treorchy
Gowerton 22 - 45 Brecon
Newcastle Emlyn 27 - 10 Kenfig Hill
Penallta 27 - 10 Newbridge
WRU Bowl
Quarter finals
Aberavon Green Stars 24 - 3 Usk
Abertysswg 10 - 15 Fairwater a.e.t.
Bryncethin 17 - 9 Tumble
Llanharan 24 - 13 Swansea Uplands
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Bedlinog 10 - 11 Blaenavon
Brynmawr 45 - 17 Risca
Pontypool United 15 - 13 Dowlais
Division 1 East Central
Barry 5 - 13 Cambrian Welfare
Rhiwbina P - P St Josephs
Rumney 12 - 10 Rhydyfelin
St Peters 22 - 18 Porth Harlequins
Ynysybwl 12 - 17 Dinas Powys
Division 1 North
Bala P - P Bethesda
Caernarfon 7 - 5 Pwllheli
Dinbych 16 - 25 Llangefni
Llandudno P - P Dolgellau
Nant Conwy 43 - 3 COBRA
Ruthin P - P Bro Ffestiniog
Division 1 West Central
Ammanford 22 - 12 Birchgrove
Brynamman 7 - 64 Tondu
Dunvant 24 - 7 Nantyffyllon
Waunarlwydd 6 - 43 Bonymaen
Division 1 West
Gorseinon 34 - 28 Whitland
Llanelli Wanderers 14 - 26 Pembroke
Yr Hendy 6 - 3 Felinfoel
Division 2 East
Abergavenny 21 - 17 Blackwood
Caldicot 0 - 49 Talywain
Cwmbran 28 - 7 Oakdale
Pill Harriers P - P Croesyceiliog
Ynysddu P - P Caerleon
Division 2 East Central
Abercwmboi 29 - 23 Abercynon
Caerphilly P - P Taffs Well
Cilfynydd 32 - 14 Llantrisant
Llanishen 46 - 16 Gilfach Goch
Llantwit Fardre P - P Cowbridge
Treharris 16 - 13 Aberdare
Division 2 North
Bangor 0 - 60 Wrexham
Newtown P - P Rhyl
Division 2 West Central
Aberavon Quins P - P Bridgend Sports
Heol y Cyw P - P Seven Sisters
Morriston P - P Pyle
Porthcawl 17 - 21 Pencoed
Resolven 19 - 12 Maesteg Celtic
Ystradgynlais 7 - 10 Builth Wells
Division 2 West
Burry Port 24 - 15 Carmarthen Athletic
Kidwelly 62 - 5 Tenby United
Milford Haven 5 - 15 Pontarddulais
Nantgaredig 17 - 17 Mumbles
Pontyberem 22 - 7 Loughor
Tycroes P - P Fishguard
Division 3 East A
Abercarn P - P Abertillery B G
Blaina P - P Tredegar Ironsides
Garndiffaith P - P Rhymney
Machen 34 - 14 Llanhilleth
RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Deri
Division 3 East Central A
Canton 21 - 13 Cardiff Quins
Old Illtydians P - P Penygraig
Pentyrch P - P Penarth
Tylorstown P - P CR Cymry Caerdydd
Division 3 North
Llangefni II 7 - 64 Ruthin II
Machynlleth 26 - 0 Pwllheli II
Mold II 40 - 21 Menai Bridge
Rhosllanerchrugog 10 - 40 Llanidloes
Wrexham II P - P Dinbych II
Division 3 West Central A
Bryncoch 17 - 14 Tonmawr
Nantymoel P - P Cwmllynfell
Taibach 22 - 20 Cwmafan
Vardre P - P Baglan
Division 3 West A
Aberaeron 6 - 6 Cardigan
Lampeter Town P - P St Davids
Llangwm 12 - 36 Pembroke Dock Quins
Neyland 15 - 11 Llanybydder
Tregaron 0 - 24 Haverfordwest
Division 3 East B
Bedwellty 21 - 6 Blackwood Stars
Fleur De Lys P - P Trinant
Nantyglo 36 - 11 New Tredegar
Newport Saracens 63 - 0 New Panteg
St Julians HSOB 38 - 20 Hafodyrynys
Whitehead 17 - 15 Chepstow
Division 3 East Central B
Caerau Ely 28 - 10 Cefn Coed
Hirwaun 0 - 57 Wattstown
Llandaff North 12 - 18 Tonyrefail
Old Penarthians 17 - 29 Llantwit Major
Treherbert 0 - 38 Llandaff
Ynysowen 14 - 17 Gwernyfed
Division 3 West Central B
Crynant 8 - 25 Maesteg
Glyncorrwg 7 - 10 Glais
Neath Athletic P - P Cefn Cribwr
Pontrhydyfen P - P Briton Ferry
Division 3 West B
Amman United P - P Betws
Cefneithin 14 - 8 Trimsaran
Llandeilo 29 - 10 New Dock Stars
Llangadog 5 - 13 Llandybie
Penygroes 18 - 10 Furnace United
Division 3 East C
Beaufort P - P Bettws
Crickhowell 53 - 10 West Mon
Hollybush 12 - 5 Magor
Rogerstone P - P Crumlin
Division 3 West Central C
Cwmgwrach P - P Cwmtwrch
Ogmore Vale 0 - 14 South Gower
Penybanc 0 - 12 Pontycymmer
Pontyates 7 - 13 Pontardawe
Rhigos P - P Pantyffynnon
Tonna P - P Fall Bay