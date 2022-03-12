Welsh club rugby results

Welsh club rugby results, 12-13 March

Indigo Group Premiership Cup

Quarter final

Llandovery 12 - 3 Pontypridd

Indigo Group Premiership

Aberavon 23-5 Carmarthen

Bridgend 20-8 RGC

Ebbw Vale 14-5 Swansea

Merthyr 46-22 Llanelli

Newport 38-6 Cardiff

Admiral National Championship

Beddau 8 - 17 Maesteg Quins

Cardiff Met 22 - 21 Cross Keys

Glamorgan Wanderers 16 - 12 Bedwas

Narberth 15 - 21 Ystrad Rhondda

Pontypool 45 - 14 Trebanos

Tata Steel 19 - 56 Bargoed

Ystalyfera 11 - 19 Neath

WRU Plate

Quarter finals

Aberystwyth 15 - 23 Treorchy

Gowerton 22 - 45 Brecon

Newcastle Emlyn 27 - 10 Kenfig Hill

Penallta 27 - 10 Newbridge

WRU Bowl

Quarter finals

Aberavon Green Stars 24 - 3 Usk

Abertysswg 10 - 15 Fairwater a.e.t.

Bryncethin 17 - 9 Tumble

Llanharan 24 - 13 Swansea Uplands

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Bedlinog 10 - 11 Blaenavon

Brynmawr 45 - 17 Risca

Pontypool United 15 - 13 Dowlais

Division 1 East Central

Barry 5 - 13 Cambrian Welfare

Rhiwbina P - P St Josephs

Rumney 12 - 10 Rhydyfelin

St Peters 22 - 18 Porth Harlequins

Ynysybwl 12 - 17 Dinas Powys

Division 1 North

Bala P - P Bethesda

Caernarfon 7 - 5 Pwllheli

Dinbych 16 - 25 Llangefni

Llandudno P - P Dolgellau

Nant Conwy 43 - 3 COBRA

Ruthin P - P Bro Ffestiniog

Division 1 West Central

Ammanford 22 - 12 Birchgrove

Brynamman 7 - 64 Tondu

Dunvant 24 - 7 Nantyffyllon

Waunarlwydd 6 - 43 Bonymaen

Division 1 West

Gorseinon 34 - 28 Whitland

Llanelli Wanderers 14 - 26 Pembroke

Yr Hendy 6 - 3 Felinfoel

Division 2 East

Abergavenny 21 - 17 Blackwood

Caldicot 0 - 49 Talywain

Cwmbran 28 - 7 Oakdale

Pill Harriers P - P Croesyceiliog

Ynysddu P - P Caerleon

Division 2 East Central

Abercwmboi 29 - 23 Abercynon

Caerphilly P - P Taffs Well

Cilfynydd 32 - 14 Llantrisant

Llanishen 46 - 16 Gilfach Goch

Llantwit Fardre P - P Cowbridge

Treharris 16 - 13 Aberdare

Division 2 North

Bangor 0 - 60 Wrexham

Newtown P - P Rhyl

Division 2 West Central

Aberavon Quins P - P Bridgend Sports

Heol y Cyw P - P Seven Sisters

Morriston P - P Pyle

Porthcawl 17 - 21 Pencoed

Resolven 19 - 12 Maesteg Celtic

Ystradgynlais 7 - 10 Builth Wells

Division 2 West

Burry Port 24 - 15 Carmarthen Athletic

Kidwelly 62 - 5 Tenby United

Milford Haven 5 - 15 Pontarddulais

Nantgaredig 17 - 17 Mumbles

Pontyberem 22 - 7 Loughor

Tycroes P - P Fishguard

Division 3 East A

Abercarn P - P Abertillery B G

Blaina P - P Tredegar Ironsides

Garndiffaith P - P Rhymney

Machen 34 - 14 Llanhilleth

RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Deri

Division 3 East Central A

Canton 21 - 13 Cardiff Quins

Old Illtydians P - P Penygraig

Pentyrch P - P Penarth

Tylorstown P - P CR Cymry Caerdydd

Division 3 North

Llangefni II 7 - 64 Ruthin II

Machynlleth 26 - 0 Pwllheli II

Mold II 40 - 21 Menai Bridge

Rhosllanerchrugog 10 - 40 Llanidloes

Wrexham II P - P Dinbych II

Division 3 West Central A

Bryncoch 17 - 14 Tonmawr

Nantymoel P - P Cwmllynfell

Taibach 22 - 20 Cwmafan

Vardre P - P Baglan

Division 3 West A

Aberaeron 6 - 6 Cardigan

Lampeter Town P - P St Davids

Llangwm 12 - 36 Pembroke Dock Quins

Neyland 15 - 11 Llanybydder

Tregaron 0 - 24 Haverfordwest

Division 3 East B

Bedwellty 21 - 6 Blackwood Stars

Fleur De Lys P - P Trinant

Nantyglo 36 - 11 New Tredegar

Newport Saracens 63 - 0 New Panteg

St Julians HSOB 38 - 20 Hafodyrynys

Whitehead 17 - 15 Chepstow

Division 3 East Central B

Caerau Ely 28 - 10 Cefn Coed

Hirwaun 0 - 57 Wattstown

Llandaff North 12 - 18 Tonyrefail

Old Penarthians 17 - 29 Llantwit Major

Treherbert 0 - 38 Llandaff

Ynysowen 14 - 17 Gwernyfed

Division 3 West Central B

Crynant 8 - 25 Maesteg

Glyncorrwg 7 - 10 Glais

Neath Athletic P - P Cefn Cribwr

Pontrhydyfen P - P Briton Ferry

Division 3 West B

Amman United P - P Betws

Cefneithin 14 - 8 Trimsaran

Llandeilo 29 - 10 New Dock Stars

Llangadog 5 - 13 Llandybie

Penygroes 18 - 10 Furnace United

Division 3 East C

Beaufort P - P Bettws

Crickhowell 53 - 10 West Mon

Hollybush 12 - 5 Magor

Rogerstone P - P Crumlin

Division 3 West Central C

Cwmgwrach P - P Cwmtwrch

Ogmore Vale 0 - 14 South Gower

Penybanc 0 - 12 Pontycymmer

Pontyates 7 - 13 Pontardawe

Rhigos P - P Pantyffynnon

Tonna P - P Fall Bay

