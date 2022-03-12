Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England head coach Eddie Jones said "inexperience and exuberance" cost his side after an early red card in their Six Nations defeat by Ireland.

Young stars Marcus Smith, Harry Randall and Freddie Steward faced their biggest test for England after Charlie Ewels was sent off in the second minute.

Smith's penalty levelled the scores at 15-15 in the second half but Ireland eventually pulled away for a 32-15 win.

"That's a great learning experience for them," Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I thought we were in a position to win the game. Our inexperience and exuberance is fantastic for the team but it cost us a bit at the end and that's a learning experience."

Jones said his side "opened the field up for Ireland" in the latter stages as Jack Conan and Finlay Bealham made it over the tryline to end England's chances of winning the title.

"It's just experience, knowing what to do at the right time," he continued. "All young players go through that."

Jones said he had no issue with Ewels' red card for a high tackle on James Ryan because "the safety of the players is paramount".

"It's just something you've got to adapt and respond to," he added.

'We'll rip into France'

England sit third in the table but could now face a second successive fifth-placed finish if results don't go their way on the final weekend.

Jones' side travel to Paris to take on France, who are chasing a Grand Slam after dominating the first four rounds of the tournament.

"We'll be right," Jones said of the trip.

"We don't have a shortage of spirit. We'll get ourselves right and rip into France. You've got to set-piece well against them. The way they attack gives you opportunities to attack against them."

England full-back Steward was as hopeful about England's final game as Jones, but admitted losing any chance of wining the title was "devastating".

"The Six Nations is always a tournament we want to win and that's not going to be possible," he said.

"This team is one that is not going to give up. We'll review the game and we'll attack the France game as we would any other. It's a really exciting prospect to go to that atmosphere and put on a show."