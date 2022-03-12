Under-20 Six Nations 2022: Ireland beat England and chase Grand Slam

Ireland's Jack Boyle is chased by England's Emeka Ilione
Ireland must beat Scotland on the final weekend to complete the Grand Slam
Six Nations Under-20 Championship: England v Ireland
England: (17) 27
Tries: Hendy, Ilione, Cleaves, Bailey; Pen: Benson; Cons: Benson 2
Ireland: (17) 42
Tries: Devine, McLoughlin, McGuire, King 2; Pens: Tector 3; Cons: Tector 4
Coverage:Rewatch the match in full on the BBC Sport website.

Ireland remain on track for an Under-20 Six Nations Grand Slam after a dominant second-half showing helped them end England's title hopes with a 42-27 win.

The hosts established an early lead thanks to George Hendy's try, but Ireland hit back through Matthew Devine and Lorcan McLoughlin to go ahead.

England fly-half Jamie Benson's conversion of Emeka Illione's score levelled it at 17-17 before half-time.

Ireland then took control and pulled away after two Aitzol King tries.

Prop Rory McGuire also made it over the tryline, with England's Deago Bailey scoring late to secure a bonus point for the hosts.

Ireland host Scotland in their final match on 20 March, while England travel to France.

