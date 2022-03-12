Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ireland must beat Scotland on the final weekend to complete the Grand Slam

Six Nations Under-20 Championship: England v Ireland England: (17) 27 Tries: Hendy, Ilione, Cleaves, Bailey; Pen: Benson; Cons: Benson 2 Ireland: (17) 42 Tries: Devine, McLoughlin, McGuire, King 2; Pens: Tector 3; Cons: Tector 4 Coverage: Rewatch the match in full on the BBC Sport website.

Ireland remain on track for an Under-20 Six Nations Grand Slam after a dominant second-half showing helped them end England's title hopes with a 42-27 win.

The hosts established an early lead thanks to George Hendy's try, but Ireland hit back through Matthew Devine and Lorcan McLoughlin to go ahead.

England fly-half Jamie Benson's conversion of Emeka Illione's score levelled it at 17-17 before half-time.

Ireland then took control and pulled away after two Aitzol King tries.

Prop Rory McGuire also made it over the tryline, with England's Deago Bailey scoring late to secure a bonus point for the hosts.

Ireland host Scotland in their final match on 20 March, while England travel to France.