Under-20 Six Nations 2022: Ireland beat England and chase Grand Slam
|Six Nations Under-20 Championship: England v Ireland
|England: (17) 27
|Tries: Hendy, Ilione, Cleaves, Bailey; Pen: Benson; Cons: Benson 2
|Ireland: (17) 42
|Tries: Devine, McLoughlin, McGuire, King 2; Pens: Tector 3; Cons: Tector 4
|Coverage:Rewatch the match in full on the BBC Sport website.
Ireland remain on track for an Under-20 Six Nations Grand Slam after a dominant second-half showing helped them end England's title hopes with a 42-27 win.
The hosts established an early lead thanks to George Hendy's try, but Ireland hit back through Matthew Devine and Lorcan McLoughlin to go ahead.
England fly-half Jamie Benson's conversion of Emeka Illione's score levelled it at 17-17 before half-time.
Ireland then took control and pulled away after two Aitzol King tries.
Prop Rory McGuire also made it over the tryline, with England's Deago Bailey scoring late to secure a bonus point for the hosts.
Ireland host Scotland in their final match on 20 March, while England travel to France.