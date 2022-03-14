Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cummings won his 20th Scotland cap in the win against Japan in November

Lock Scott Cummings and hooker Fraser Brown return from injury for Scotland's Six Nations trip to Dublin on Saturday.

The Glasgow forwards have not featured in this season's tournament.

Their inclusions are not a surprise but Gregor Townsend has also called up two relatively unknown players in uncapped duo Murphy Walker and Jordan Edmunds.

Walker is a 22-year-old tighthead prop with Glasgow while Edmunds, 25, is a winger from Edinburgh who is a regular in the Scotland Sevens squad.

Scotland sit fourth after two wins and two defeats, while Ireland are second, two points behind France.

Unbeaten France host England after the match at Aviva Stadium, aiming to clinch a Grand Slam and first championship since 2010.

Ireland's only defeat came in Paris and they must hope England do them a favour as they seek to top the standings.

Brown has 54 caps but missed both the Six Nations and Autumn Nations Series in 2021 through injury.

Cummings recovered from hand surgery in time to start the final November Test against Japan but has not been seen in Scotland blue since then.

His return from a knee issue adds competition to a second row pool that is once again missing Jonny Gray, who has an ankle injury.

Winger Duhan van der Merwe remains suspended after a ban for reckless play for Worcester resulted in him sitting out Saturday's win in Italy.

Uncapped forwards Kiran McDonald and Glen Young have been released from the squad to return to Glasgow and Edinburgh respectively.