England's Jack Willis scored a try against Italy in the 2021 Six Nations before leaving the field with a knee injury

Guinness Six Nations - France v England Venue: Stade de France Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Wasps flanker Jack Willis has been called into the England squad for their final Six Nations game in France, with Tom Curry ruled out of the Paris match.

The Sale forward injured his hamstring in Saturday's defeat to Ireland.

Willis is included in Eddie Jones' 34-player training squad for the first time since injuring his knee in England's 2021 Six Nations campaign.

Prop Kyle Sinckler is in the group and will follow return-to-play protocols after being concussion on Saturday.

Uncapped back row Alfie Barbeary, also of Wasps, and 2019 World Cup flanker Sam Underhill, of Bath, are once again included.

Defeat against Ireland put England out of the title race and they travel to Grand Slam-chasing France seeking to end the championship on a high.

England squad

Forwards: Barbeary, Blamire, Chessum, Dolly, Dombrandt, Genge, George, Heyes, Itoje, Isiekwe, Launchbury, Lawes, Marler, Simmonds, Sinckler, Stuart, Undershill, Willis.

Backs: Bailey, Daly, Ford, Furbank, Hassell-Collins, Lynagh, Malins, Marchant, Mitchell, Northmore, Nowell, Randall, Slade, Smith, Steward, Youngs.