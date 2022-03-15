Six Nations 2022: Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones reach Wales milestones against Italy

Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar lift the 2021 Triple Crown trophy
Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar lift the 2021 Triple Crown trophy
Guinness Six Nations: Wales v Italy
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:45 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones will both reach major milestones in Wales' Six Nations finale against Italy.

Jones, 36, is back from a shoulder injury and will win his 150th Wales cap in his first game since October.

Biggar retains the captaincy and will become the seventh Welshman to win 100 caps for his country.

The 32-year-old follows in the footsteps of Jones, Gethin Jenkins, Stephen Jones, George North, Gareth Thomas and Martyn Williams.

Head coach Wayne Pivac has made seven changes to the side defeated by France 13-9 last Friday.

Johnny McNicholl, Louis Rees-Zammit, Willis Halaholo and Gareth Davies are recalled in the backline, while Dewi Lake, Dillon Lewis and last year's Lions captain Jones are the forwards who come in.

Liam Williams, Alex Cuthbert, Jonathan Davies, Tomos Williams, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis and Will Rowlands drop out of the starting side.

Milestone men

Northampton fly-half Biggar will again captain the team and partner scrum-half Gareth Davies, who replaces Tomos Williams, who has a head injury.

Biggar celebrated his 100th international appearance in February's victory against Scotland, with his Wales caps supplemented by three British and Irish Tests.

World-record cap holder Jones starts alongside Ospreys team-mate Adam Beard in the second row as Rowlands drops to the bench.

For the second time in less than a year, the veteran lock has defied medical predictions to make an early return to action.

Last summer he captained the Lions in their Test series against South Africa after swiftly overcoming a shoulder injury.

And after suffering another shoulder problem in Wales' autumn Test against New Zealand five months ago - he required two operations - many forecasts suggested Jones might struggle to play again this season.

But he is back and set to win his 150th Wales cap alongside his 12 Lions Tests, to stretch his world appearance record to 162 internationals.

"Dan and Al are huge players for Wales and have been for many years now," said Pivac.

"We've said with other players reaching 100 appearances what an achievement that is and for Dan I know he's been looking forward to this moment for a long time.

"For him to achieve it with Al, who is also getting the milestone of 150 caps - which no other player has ever done - I think it's fitting for those two to share the day.

"They've played a lot of rugby together and have a healthy respect for each other. They've given so much for the game in Wales."

Backline reshuffle

After failing to score a try against France, Pivac has revamped his backline with Scarlets full-back McNicholl replacing Liam Williams.

Gloucester wing Rees-Zammit starts after being left out of the starting side for the last two games as he is preferred to Cuthbert.

There is another new centre partnership with Owen Watkin alongside Halaholo, who is given his first chance of this Six Nations after missing the tournament's start through injury, while Nick Tompkins is named on the bench.

Up front, hooker Lake will make his first start after four replacement appearances and will pack down in a new-look front-row alongside Cardiff prop Lewis and Ospreys prop Gareth Thomas.

The back-row trio of Seb Davies, Josh Navidi and Taulupe Faletau remains the same.

Wales are currently fifth, but can finish third if they pick up a second win to add to the victory against Scotland and defeats by Ireland, England and France.

"We've made a few changes this week," added Pivac.

"With one game to go there are some players we need to see out there and put them in the matchday 23.

"We've selected a side which we think can get the job done. Clearly that's what we're here for.

"There's an opportunity to move up that table, so we think this is an exciting team and one we're looking forward to seeing out there."

Wales: McNicholl; Rees-Zammit, Watkin, Halaholo, Adams; Biggar (capt), G Davies; Thomas, Lake, Lewis, Beard, AW Jones, S Davies, Navidi, Faletau.

Replacements: Roberts, W Jones, L Brown, Rowlands, Moriarty, Hardy, Sheedy, Tompkins.

Comments

Join the conversation

117 comments

  • Comment posted by andy baker, today at 14:51

    Really not sure why AWJ is starting, surely a place on bench and a 20 minute run out first game back when the Italians are tired?

    • Reply posted by House of pain, today at 14:55

      House of pain replied:
      Couldn't agree more. Bit personal milestone but the team needs to look at the next generation, not celebrating the last.

  • Comment posted by DDDavies, today at 14:47

    AWJ - not sure that's entirely necessary or justified TBH

  • Comment posted by kraken, today at 14:50

    Rowlands must be gutted, better if he had brought AWJ off the bench, only my opinion, but good luck to him and the team

    • Reply posted by richard, today at 14:58

      richard replied:
      AWJ will not play the full 80 minutes. Good time to come on when the Italians are tiring,

  • Comment posted by dainut, today at 14:46

    Sorry but what is the point in playing AWJ ? We gain nothing from picking him. He should be part of the plan for the World Cup, in my opinion. Sadly Pivac proves again, he is a meddler, not a coach.

    • Reply posted by Nigles, today at 14:49

      Nigles replied:
      Deserves his ‘milestone’ 150 in front of home fans?

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 15:22

    Great achievement by both AWJ and Bigs but, as others have said, AWJ should have his accolade when coming on for the last 20.

    Good to see Lake get a start, he has done well off the bench.

    McNicholl shouldn't be anywhere near the 6N's squad let alone starting

  • Comment posted by Pedro, today at 14:55

    Rowlands deserves better
    Dumbest decision I have ever heard

    • Reply posted by Roger, today at 15:32

      Roger replied:
      brexit?

  • Comment posted by Daymob, today at 15:06

    Would have preferred AWJ to come on from the bench to have a proper standing ovation. But still 150 is a great achievement as is 100 for Biggar. Well done boys

  • Comment posted by House of pain, today at 15:15

    Out of the blue conspiracy theory for you. AWJ being brought back is a reaction to the tickets not selling out against France, and a concern that a dead rubber against Italy will see the same.

    Now the big wigs at the WRU hope people will turn out to see to see AWJ get his 150th cap and cheer him for that.

    Anyone think there's any merit in the theory, or should I get the tinfoil and make a hat?

    • Reply posted by House of pain, today at 15:19

      House of pain replied:
      Just to add something to this, there are still plenty of tickets left for the game, and it's pretty early to be announcing the team.

  • Comment posted by overthehill, today at 15:09

    Think just opportunity to give AWJ 150 cap in front of home fans. Yes, I get it Will Rowlands etc, probably make an appearance anyway. Not everyday some one makes 150, lets give him his day in the sun. Injuries stacking up with him, who knows might not get a chance again.

  • Comment posted by pennionyn, today at 15:24

    If I was Will Rowlands and Alex Cuthbert id be giving Pivac a hiding. Nonesense.

    • Reply posted by StraightFlush, today at 15:41

      StraightFlush replied:
      Will Rowlands will come on, Cuthbert a little unlucky, but has given a lot of penalties away and should be more space out wide for LRZ against Italy..

  • Comment posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 15:18

    Beard has been ineffective compared to Rowlands, and surely it was another opportunity for Ben Carter. Also where are Basham and Morgan.....a lack of pace to the backrow, and hardly a recipe for attacking rugby....selections from Pivac almost as bizarre as Eddie Jones'

    • Reply posted by Caesar99, today at 15:48

      Caesar99 replied:
      I’m guessing he’s under pressure to get results in order to keep his job which wasn’t the case at Scarlets therefore he’s picking players on size in order to play a defence orientated game like Gatland did.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 15:12

    Alun Wyn Jones, old but gold 👌

  • Comment posted by richcol, today at 14:58

    AWJ is a legend but Will Rowlands must be feeling gutted, once again I cannot believe some of the changes being made, I am starting to loose a little bit of faith in Pivac, thought he was the right man but I think they are making too many changes

  • Comment posted by Tredegar Boy, today at 15:39

    If AWJ is part of Pivac's plans for next years World Cup then this selection is fine but if he ain't (and he will be 38 when the WC starts) he shouldn't be anywhere near the squad for this game. Rowland has really stepped up and must be disappointed. Glad to see RZ starting and Sheedy on the bench.

  • Comment posted by mumbojimbo, today at 15:15

    McNicholl? Oh no.

  • Comment posted by Display Name, today at 15:00

    Is AWJ retiring from International rugby? Even if that were the case, no benefit from him starting. If they want to honour him it should be from the bench. What does it say to Carter and Davies, or for that matter Rowlands who Faletau aside had been our best player in the 6N.

    • Reply posted by Phillgriff, today at 15:20

      Phillgriff replied:
      Maybe he's starting because you have an inexperienced hooker starting and Dillon Lewis propping. A bit of experience to go with them.

  • Comment posted by House of pain, today at 14:54

    I can understand giving AWJ his 150th cap, big achievement, & a reward for long standing servant of the team. What I would say is that it's probably not best for the team. Wales are going to thrash Italy & this was a chance for the next generation of players.

    If you look at how Gatland treated Adam Jones he cut him ahead of a milestone for the good of the team, Pivac doesn't have the same teeth

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 15:01

      Blott replied:
      Adam Jones was dropped far too early, I still think RWC2015, especially the 1/4 final could of been different with Adam Jones on the field

  • Comment posted by HertfordPaul, today at 14:47

    Giving game time to squad members is the only way to explain some of these selections. I hope we can cope with the Italians without putting out our strongest team!

    • Reply posted by richard, today at 14:57

      richard replied:
      Fairly strong team all the same

  • Comment posted by Colonel Sanders, today at 15:57

    I'd have stuck with Rowlands. he was bloody useful at the weekend.

    • Reply posted by having my say, today at 16:01

      having my say replied:
      Pivac probably knows that and would have done so if AWJ hadn't been declared fit and has chance to win 150.

  • Comment posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 15:26

    Surely Leicester should be docked points for their salary cap infringements? If it was good enough for Saracens. OK the levels weren't the same but Saracens were straight relegated for it, so some points docked from Leicester would seem fair?

    Also good looking Wales team, and congratulations to both AWJ and Biggar. I fully expect Wales to get an easy BP win.

