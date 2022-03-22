Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Willi Heinz's last game for Worcester was their 35-31 Premiership win over Exeter

Willi Heinz has left Worcester Warriors with immediate effect to return to his native New Zealand.

The 13-times-capped ex-England scrum-half will reunite with his family, who have already moved back there.

Heinz, 35, joined Worcester last summer after six years at Gloucester, but was sidelined for five months of the season with a groin injury.

After suffering the injury in only his fourth game, Heinz returned in early March to play his final two matches.

He played in the Premiership defeat by London Irish at the Brentford Community Stadium three weeks ago before his final game for the club, a 35-31 win over Exeter on 12 March.

Heinz, who qualified for England through his grandmother, played at the 2019 Rugby World Cup before winning the last of his 13 caps in March 2020.

He captained Canterbury in New Zealand's ITM Cup and played Super Rugby for Christchurch-based Crusaders before joining Gloucester ahead of the 2015/16 season.

After being signed for Warriors by then head coach Jonathan Thomas, Heinz scored two tries in both his first two appearances, against London Irish and Harlequins.

But Thomas was sacked after a poor run of results in January with Warriors now under the guidance of Steve Diamond, who currently has the title of lead rugby consultant, but will officially take over as director of rugby next season.

Worcester said in a statement: "Willi Heinz's family recently returned to New Zealand and Warriors are fully supportive of his request to re-join them there."

Warriors currently sit 11th in the Premiership with five league games left - four points clear of Newcastle and five ahead of bottom club Bath, who they meet on the final day of the season on 4 June.

Their next game is at Gloucester on Friday, before hosting Falcons eight days later.