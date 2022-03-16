Six Nations 2022: Wales fly-half Dan Biggar hoping for 'special' day to mark 100th cap

Six Nations: Wales v Italy Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:45 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Watch highlights online & Scrum V, Sunday, 20 March 18:00 GMT and later on demand.

It has proved a momentous few weeks for Wales fly-half Dan Biggar.

The 2022 Six Nations has been a tournament of milestones for the new Wales captain and he will celebrate another significant one this weekend.

First he became the 140th man to lead Wales, in the Six Nations opener against Ireland.

Then he marked his 100th international, which included three British and Irish Lions Tests, with a match-winning drop-goal against Scotland.

Now the Northampton fly-half will become the seventh man to achieve a century of Wales caps on the same day Alun Wyn Jones becomes the first player to win 150 caps for his country.

Biggar, 32, insists he hopes to push beyond the latest milestone.

"I've said all along that I think that age is a number," said Biggar.

"If I was performing or playing well, if Alun Wyn wasn't playing well, you don't have a God-given right to be selected.

"You have got to make sure you are fit and your form is good.

"If you are 16, 17, 18, and you're good enough you should be playing, same as if you are 36, 37, 38. If you are the best person in that position, it doesn't matter what your age is.

"The body feels good when I am training, a little bit stiff on a day off when I'm walking down the stairs after games but generally good, and hopefully there is a fair bit to go."

With regular skipper Jones only just recovering from a shoulder injury, Biggar has relished his new leadership role.

"I've enjoyed the responsibility," said Biggar.

"I probably thought I'd have to be thinking a lot more about decisions and the way I controlled myself, but it has felt quite natural.

"Sometimes there have been moments when I have wanted to lose the plot a little bit, or give someone a kick up the backside or whatever.

"But captaincy has helped in that aspect, making sure the next moment is the most important as opposed to when you are not captain and you can rant and rave a bit more at other boys.

"I've enjoyed it but I am aware when Al is back properly, that may not be the case."

Biggar was outstanding in the 13-9 defeat against France but Wales managed only three penalties from their skipper.

Wayne Pivac's side have scored just five tries in four matches so far in the tournament compared to the 20 they managed in the 2021 Six Nations-winning side.

"What we reviewed this week and spoke about is that sometimes when you are in the moments in games looking at it live, you feel there are not many opportunities," said Biggar.

"But you look back on the video and we probably created two or three good opportunities.

"The main one was in the corner and we didn't quite convert but we moved the ball quite well against France, and against England and Scotland, but we haven't just got that final pass or bit of movement.

"We know our shape is creating chances but we are perhaps not picking the right option and have to brush up on that.

"We also know 12 months ago, when we won the title, we scored the most tries we've ever scored going to a championship win.

"I know it is all about the here and now but people have also got short memories.

"We scored a lot of tries and points from moving the ball 12 months ago.

"We haven't quite got it how we want it [this year] and are frustrated with that.

"Hopefully that is something we can work on this week and produce it on Saturday and over the 12 months."

Dan Biggar will take his international tally to 103 caps against Italy, with his 100 games for Wales supplemented by three Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Wales are fifth in the table going into the final weekend of the tournament having managed one win and three defeats so far, although they could finish third, above England and Scotland.

"It would be nice to finish on a high and hopefully we can pick up third place, which isn't what we wanted from the outset," added Biggar.

"I don't want this to come across as third place is where we set ourselves, but for the position we find ourselves going into this weekend, to pick up third place wouldn't be a bad effort."

Biggar insists going from defending champions to mid-table is not a blip ahead of the World Cup in France next year.

"I think we are in a good spot, developing lots of depth and hopefully over the next 12-18 months we can get to a peak," added Biggar.

"This is something we have had a habit of doing. We have done well at World Cups and hopefully we can do that again.

"I know 12 months ago we had a settled team.

"We had used the 2020 autumn as a free hit in trying combinations and different players.

"By the time we got to the Six Nations we were comfortable in what we were doing.

"This campaign we have some new faces and boys who have not played as much, so it is about them getting used to the system and taking the right options.

"It's a big aim of ours that in 18 months' time, this process will stand us in good stead for the World Cup."