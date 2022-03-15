Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Fraser Brown is back in Scotland's squad for the Six Nations match in Ireland

Six Nations 2022: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW & BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

After two wins and two defeats, Gregor Townsend's Scotland finish their 2022 Six Nations campaign away to Ireland.

How should the head coach change his selection for Saturday's trip to Dublin?

Put yourself in the shoes of Townsend by picking and sharing your XV below.