Captain Siwan Lillicrap is one of 12 Welsh women players who have signed professional contracts

Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap has tested positive for Covid 10 days before the start of the Women's Six Nations.

Lillicrap was due to attend the official launch of the tournament in London on Wednesday but had to withdraw in the morning.

The number eight, 34, has travelled home and will now follow protocols of isolation and testing.

Wales open their campaign against Ireland on 26 March in Dublin.

Lillicrap led Wales in a Six Nations warm-up 31-23 defeat against USA Falcons in Llanelli on 12 March.

It was Wales' first outing since 12 players signed professional contracts, with 11 others on retainer deals.