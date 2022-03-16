Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England lock Charlie Ewels has been banned for three games after being sent off in the Six Nations defeat against Ireland on 12 March.

Ewels was shown a red card after just 82 seconds following a clash of heads in an attempted tackle with James Ryan.

It was the earliest dismissal in the Championship's 139-year history.

He will miss England's final game of the tournament against France, and matches against Sale Sharks and Worcester Warriors for his club Bath.

More to follow.