Theo Cabango has played two Champions Cup games for Cardiff, scoring one try against Harlequins

United Rugby Championship: Stormers v Cardiff Rugby Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Sunday, 20 March Kick off: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C and via the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 20 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand

Cardiff wing Theo Cabango will make his United Rugby Championship debut against Stormers on Sunday.

The 20-year-old is selected in one of six changes made by Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young to the side who lost 37-20 to Lions.

Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff returns to captain Stormers after being rested for last weekend's 55-7 win over Zebre.

Former Dragons prop Brok Harris is also included in the front row with the rest of the pack unchanged.

Cabango got a first taste of first-team action during the Heineken Champions Cup double-header in December 2021 against Toulouse and Harlequins.

He has impressed for the Cardiff club side since, topping the Indigo Group Premiership try-scoring charts.

The academy product is the younger brother of Swansea City and Wales footballer Ben.

"The initial thing for us with the younger players was to bring these guys out, not necessarily for experience," said Young.

"We knew, with one or two injuries, that these guys could figure, and that's the case with Theo.

"You can see, week-on-week, that they're developing and getting more experience.

"They're playing at that level, and they don't look out of place at all at our level.

"We're determined, between now and the end of the season, to give them some game-time."

Cabango replaces Aled Summerhill, who is ruled out with concussion, on the wing, while Jason Harries also comes into the back three, with Matthew Morgan retaining his spot at full-back.

Centre Rey Lee-Lo, who was another casualty in Cape Town last weekend, is replaced by Max Llewellyn, who partners Ben Thomas in midfield.

There are three changes in the pack with hooker Kristian Dacey, lock Rory Thornton and flanker Ellis Jenkins starting.

Captain Josh Turnbull switches from lock to flanker.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant; Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel, Damian Willemse, Leolin Zas; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Steven Kitshoff (capt), Scarra Ntubeni, Brok Harris, Adre Smith, Marvin Orie, Deon Fourie, Hacjivah Dayimani, Evan Roos.

Replacements: Chad Solomon, Ali Vermaak, Neethling Fouche, Ernst van Rhyn, Junior Pokomela, Paul de Wet, Tim Swiel, Rikus Pretorius.

Cardiff Rugby: Matthew Morgan; Jason Harries, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Theo Cabango; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Corey Domachowski, Kristian Dacey, Dmitri Arhip, Matthew Screech, Rory Thornton, Josh Turnbull (capt), Ellis Jenkins, James Botham.

Replacements: Keiron Assiratti, Brad Thyer, Will Davies-King, Teddy Williams, Will Boyde, Ellis Bevan, Garyn Smith, Hallam Amos.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Assistants: Marius van der Westhuizen & Morné Ferreira (SARU)

TMO: Adam Jones (WRU).