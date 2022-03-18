Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Antoine Dupoint will look to lead France to their first Six Nations title for 12 years

Guinness Six Nations: France v England Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; Text commentary and match highlights on the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

In-form France host struggling England in Paris on Saturday night aiming to win their first Grand Slam since 2010.

France, who lead Ireland by two points in the standings, will secure the title and a Grand Slam if they win.

England are hoping to avoid losing three matches in a Six Nations for the third time under Eddie Jones after finishing fifth in 2018 and 2021.

England's 14 men showed plenty of fight against Ireland last week but need to win to take the pressure off Jones.

In a selection termed as a "total surprise" by World Cup winner Matt Dawson, George Furbank will start at full-back for England, with Freddie Steward moved to the wing.

"Furbank's first start for England was in this fixture two years ago where he did not have a good day and to think that won't be rattling around is head is utter nonsense," Dawson said on the Rugby Union Daily podcast.

"He's a lovely runner for Northampton when he has space but I can't work out where Furbank's form is to take over from Steward at full-back.

"Eddie Jones is trying to be clever. I still don't think it will define his career or whether he is still in his position going into the World Cup if England do get turned over, but it is a very confusing selection."

France, who were pushed to the limit by Wales last week, have won their last seven Tests and are gathering momentum as they eye victory in a home World Cup in 2023.

None of the French players have experienced a Grand Slam game before, but head coach Fabien Galthie led France to a Grand Slam in 2002 and Shaun Edwards won three as a coach with Wales.

Team news

Wing Damian Penaud returns to France's side after missing last week with Covid-19 and replaces the injured Yoram Moefana.

On the bench, lock Romain Taofifenua also returns from Covid-19 and replaces winger Matthis Lebel as France opt for a six-two forwards-back split.

Aside from bringing in Furbank at full-back and switching Steward to the wing, Jones has made four other changes to his starting team.

Scrum-half Ben Youngs starts with Harry Randall moving to the bench.

Prop Will Stuart replaces Kyle Sinckler who is on the bench, lock Nick Isiekwe is recalled with Charlie Ewels banned and flanker Sam Underhill replaces the injured Tom Curry.

Antoine Dupont beats George Furbank during France's 24-17 win over England in Paris in 2020

Commentator's notes

Andrew Cotter: "Look to the skies in Paris on Saturday night because that is where much of the game will be played. For all their brilliant strike-running ability and a back-line boosted by the return of Penaud, this French unit is one with patience and a plan. They kick more than any other side, waiting for their moment.

"Jones therefore wants as many players as possible who can compete for the high ball - hence Furbank coming in at full-back which allows Steward to take his imposing presence on to the wing.

"Up front, England will of course miss the injured Curry, but there is a very timely return from Underhill to remind us what he can do.

"Of course the home side will start as clear favourites at a raucous Stade de France, but expectation has a history of weighing France down and the record in this fixture does show that the sight of the white shirts can seem to affect Les Bleus.

"Everybody knows how well France can play but this game will tell us much more about how they can deliver under pressure."

View from both camps

France assistant coach Shaun Edwards: "England are a world-class team who I thought were absolutely outstanding with 14 players against Ireland.

"Any team with Ellis Genge and Maro Itoje is going to be formidable. We know we're in for a battle royal. Add to that this is France's biggest match since the 2011 World Cup final, a chance to win a trophy for the first time in 12 years.

"There's pressure but if you're playing at this level and you can't take pressure, you're in the wrong place. You should be doing something else. You have to enjoy the spotlight, relish the heat. A day like this is what you play rugby for."

England head coach Eddie Jones: "We are disappointed not to be in the contention for the trophy but last week's effort against Ireland was full of pride, energy and tactical discipline.

"We have focused on refreshing the team this week and we are ready to empty the tank on Saturday."

Line-ups

France: 15-Jaminet; 14-Penaud, 13-Fickou, 12-Danty, 11-Villiere; 10-Ntamack, 9-Dupont (capt); 1-Baille, 2-Marchand, 3-Atonio, 4-Woki, 5-Willemse, 6-Cros, 7-Jelonch, 8-Alldritt

Replacements: 16-Mauvaka, 17-Gros, 18-Haouas, 19-Taofifenua, 20-Flament, 21-Cretin, 22-Lucu, 23-Ramos.

England: 15-Furbank; 14-Steward, 13-Marchant, 12-Slade, 11-Nowell; 10-Smith, 9-Youngs; 1-Genge, 2-George, 3-Stuart, 4-Itoje, 5-Isiekwe, 6-Lawes (capt), 7-Underhill, 8-Simmonds.

Replacements: 16-Dolly, 17-Marler, 18-Sinckler, 19-Chessum, 20-Dombrandt, 21-Randall, 22-Ford, 23-Daly.

Match facts

Head-to-head

France have never lost a Six Nations Grand Slam game

The away team has won just one of the last nine Six Nations games between these two teams. That was England winning their own Grand Slam 31-21 in Paris in 2016

Five of the last six encounters have been won by seven points or fewer at an average of just 4.4 points per victory. The anomaly was England's 44-8 victory at Twickenham in 2019

France

France have won their last seven Test matches, their best run since winning eight straight victories in 2004

France have lost just one of their last eight home games in the Six Nations, losing to Scotland last year

France have made the most offloads this year, popping the ball up 37 times but their 471 passes are the fewest in the Championship

Gregory Alldritt has made the most carries in the tournament (52)

England

England have won two of their last five Six Nations games in Paris

England have won the most scrum penalties this year with 12

Maro Itoje's five jackal turnovers are the most in this year's Six Nations

Ellis Genge has made the most carries (29) and made the most metres (164) for a prop in the tournament

Match officials

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Touch judges: Mike Adamson (Scotland) & Frank Murphy (Ireland)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)