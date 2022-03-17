Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tomas Lezana signed from Western Force for the 2021-22 season and made three appearances for Scarlets so far

United Rugby Championship: Bulls v Scarlets Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Date: Friday, 18 March Time: 17:10 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales and later on demand. Report and highlights BBC Sport website & app.

Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell and Argentina flanker Tomas Lezana return for Scarlets' United Rugby Championship trip to face Bulls.

The pair missed the 37-20 defeat to Sharks and are among seven personnel changes made by Dwayne Peel.

Ioan Nicholas, Ryan Conbeer, Kemsley Mathias, Javan Sebastian and Aaron Shingler also start.

Wales prop Rob Evans will also feature as a replacement for the first time since early January.

Evans has recovered from a knee injury, while Scotland prop Sebastian comes in for Samson Lee who has ruptured an Achilles tendon.

Patchell missed last weekend's defeat to Sharks with a calf injury, while Lezana has been missing since 16 January with an ankle problem.

There is also a positional change with Scotland flanker Blade Thomson switching to number eight.

Lee (Achilles), Tom Rogers (calf), Marc Jones (calf), WillGriff John (back), Josh Macleod (hamstring), Ken Owens (back), Tom Price (ankle), Tom Phillips (knee), James Davies (concussion), Leigh Halfpenny (knee) and Lewis Rawlins (concussion) are missing through injury.

Johnny McNicholl, Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies, Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Kieran Hardy and Gareth Davies are absent because of international duty.

Bulls have made 10 changes to the team that triumphed 31-25 against Sharks in the domestic Currie Cup on Wednesday and four changes to the side that beat Munster 29-24 last weekend.

Zak Burger returns to the starting XV at scrum-half while flanker Cyle Brink makes his championship debut for the South African side.

The Bulls have lost one of their last five URC games. Scarlets, who are yet to on their travels in any competition this season, have claimed one win from their last four league games.

"The Bulls are a quality side, a lot of internationals, a big physical pack," said Peel.

"We talked last week that physicality is non-negotiable in South Africa, that is a starting point for us, they also have some fast backs who are clinical when they get opportunities.

"It is about matching that physicality, not kicking loosely and also being excited when we have the ball as well.

"We saw glimpses last week of some good stuff when we have the ball, if we can finish a few of those off we will be happy."

Bulls: Kurt-Lee Arendse; Canan Moodie, Cornal Hendricks, Harold Vorster, Madosh Tambwe; Chris Smith, Zak Burger; Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Jacques van Rooyen, Walt Steenkamp, Ruan Nortje, Marcell Coetzee (capt), Cyle Brink, Elrigh Louw.

Replacements: Joe van Zyl, Simphiwe Matanzima, Robert Hun, Reinhardt Ludwig, Arno Botha, Keagan Johannes, Morne Steyn, Lionel Mapoe.

Scarlets: Ioan Nicholas; Steff Evans, Johnny Williams, Scott Williams (capt), Ryan Conbeer; Rhys Patchell, Dane Blacker; Kemsley Mathias, Dafydd Hughes, Javan Sebastian, Sam Lousi, Jac Price, Aaron Shingler, Tomas Lezana, Blade Thomson.

Replacements: Shaun Evans, Rob Evans, Harri O'Connor, Morgan Jones, Sione Kalamafoni, Archie Hughes, Sam Costelow, Joe Roberts.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

Assistants: Cwengile Jadezweni & Griffon Colby (SARU)

TMO: Sam Grove-White (SRU).