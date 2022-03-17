Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Stephen Jones played 104 internationals for Wales and six Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:45 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Watch highlights online & Scrum V, Sunday, 20 March 18:00 GMT and later on demand.

Wales assistant coach Stephen Jones admits he would like to have seen his side score more tries in the 2022 Six Nations.

Wales have crossed only five times in four games ahead Saturday's tournament finale against Italy in Cardiff.

That tally is in stark contrast to the record 20 tries scored in last year's competition by Wayne Pivac's Six Nations-winning side.

"I think we have played in patches," said Jones.

Jones is in charge of the Wales attack and the former fly-half believes the offensive game must evolve and adapt ahead of the 2023 World Cup in France.

"We have played some good minutes in certain games, but are yet to have a complete performance," said Jones.

"What I am happy with is the boys' effort and attitude in the week. Would I like to have crossed for more tries at this point in the campaign? Yes, but we are working hard to make sure our attacking game is potent.

"What we have to do, come 18 months' time, is be able to play the game in a number of ways and have different styles and strings to our bows. That's just what we have to have in our armoury.

"I thought we were slow to get going at the start of the tournament, and I felt we gathered a good bit of momentum going into the England game.

"I would say for 30-35 minutes in the second half, I would say we were in a real good place."

Wales only scored three Dan Biggar penalties in the 13-9 defeat against France, which was the first time in the Six Nations since 2009 the home side had not scored a try in a match in Cardiff.

"The nature of that game was always going to be different," added Jones.

"In the sense that we were playing a French team that kick a huge amount of ball, and we had to better that and managed our energy in a smart way."

Wales have had four different centre partnerships in the tournament, so have been short of midfield familiarity.

Six Nations 2022: Wales fly-half Dan Biggar hoping for 'special' day to mark 100th cap

George North has missed the tournament through injury with Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams, Owen Watkin and Willis Halaholo all having been selected to start in the centre.

"George has been out injured, and we've picked up injuries," said Jones.

"It's just the nature of the game, especially in the centre area. It's such a brutal part of the game.

"There is so much contact and the collisions are high-speed.

"As a coach, you always everyone available for selection, but through bumps and bruises, sometimes your hand gets forced."

Italy arrive in Cardiff having been defeated in 36 successive Six Nations matches stretching back to 2015.

Wales have no silverware to play for and can only finish as high as third, while Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones will reach the milestones of 100 and 150 Wales caps respectively.

Stephen Jones insists there will be no lack of motivation for this fixture.

"It's very easy for us," added Jones.

"We are playing against a side we have a huge amount of respect for - our selection reflects that - and there are a lot of opportunities for players to show their quality.

"It is being played in the best stadium in the world, the weather looks good, so hopefully it's going to be a great day."

Meanwhile, Wales have added Dragons scrum-half Rhodri Williams to the Six Nations squad as cover for the injured Tomos Williams who suffered a head injury against France.

Gareth Davies will start against Italy in the number nine jersey, while Kieran Hardy is among the replacements.