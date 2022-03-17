Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Penaud is the tournament's joint-top try-scorer with three

Guinness Six Nations - France v England Venue: Stade de France Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

France have recalled wing Damian Penaud, who missed the win over Wales with Covid-19, in the only change to their XV to play England on Saturday.

Penaud replaces Yoram Moefana in the backline, while second row Romain Taofifenua, who also was absent in Cardiff with Covid, is on the bench.

Taofifenua is one of six forward replacements set to bring energy and power in the second half.

France are aiming for a first title and Grand Slam since sealing both in 2010.

World player of the year Antoine Dupont leads the side from scrum-half.

France: Jaminet; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Villiere; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Willemse, Cros, Alldritt, Jelonch.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Haouas, Flament, Taofifenua, Cretin, Lucu, Ramos.