Watch: Methody produce late fightback to lift Schools' Cup

Methodist College Belfast clinched a 37th Schools' Cup triumph as they fought back from 17-7 down to beat Campbell College 20-17 in a thriller.

Lorcan Hanratty's try helped Methody lead 7-3 early on but a Zac Solomon score put Campbell 10-7 up at half-time before Oliver Topping touched down.

But Harry Palmer's try, as Ben McFarlane added his second conversion, cut Campbell's lead to 17-14.

Two McFarlane penalties in the final seven minutes edged Methody ahead.

The full-back's winning penalty two minutes from time was a stunning wind-assisted effort from beyond Campbell's 10-metre line as Methody made their final-quarter domination count.

To their credit, brave Campbell attempted to fight back in the final seconds as flying wing Topping charged into the Methody 22 before he was halted.

Campbell managed to recycle the ball but their full-back Lukas Kenny was bundled into touch by Palmer to signal the final whistle.

First Schools' Cup final since 2019

Methody's win extend their record run of wins to 37 - five ahead of the next most successful school Royal Belfast Academical Institution - with Campbell remaining on their 24 titles.

With no Schools' Cup final having taken place since Methody's 2019 triumph over Campbell, there was a sense of expectancy at Kingspan Stadium and both teams went on to deliver in spades.

A feature of the contest was the superb goalkicking with Campbell wing Peter Caves kicking his side into a second-minute lead before Methody centre Hanratty barged his way over for a try at the other end two minutes later.

The ease with which Methody scored that try suggested that they might overpower their great rivals but Campbell soon regrouped to produce pressure of their own with their defensive shape also holding firm when the holders did threaten.

Joe Hopes' sensational run set up Campbell College's first-half try

Two minutes before the break, Campbell were suddenly ahead as giant lock Joe Hopes' sensational run past four tackles set up Solomon's close-range finish, as Caves added the extras to put his side 10-7 ahead at half-time.

And it looked like it was going to be Campbell's day when scrum-half Jonny McCracken darted off the base of a ruck to set up Topping to score another try four minutes after the resumption, with Caves again unerring with the conversion.

The omens indeed looked good for Campbell when full-back Kenny's sensational tackle on Chris Bradley prevented a seemingly certain Methody response.

But Methody continued to dominate possession and territory and the pressure yielded Palmer's 48th-minute touchdown, with McFarlane slotting the extras to reduce Campbell's lead to 17-14.

Campbell held out for the next 15 minutes but Methody's domination yielded McFarlane's levelling penalty on 63 minutes before his superb long-range winner two minutes from time, as Campbell's last-gasp efforts at rescuing the game came to nought.