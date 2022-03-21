Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

TikTok Women's Six Nations: 26 March to 30 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sounds; text updates on selected games on the BBC Sport website and app.

Every match of the 2022 Women's Six Nations - which starts on Saturday - will be shown live on the BBC.

Selected games will be shown on BBC Two and BBC Red Button, while all matches will be available on BBC iPlayer and via the BBC Sport website and app.

There will also be commentaries on selected games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Champions England begin their campaign against Scotland on Saturday - and you can watch it on BBC Two from 11:30 GMT.

Ireland v Wales follows later on Saturday with the match live on BBC Red Button and iPlayer.

You can also follow all of Wales' games live on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.

There will also be weekly podcasts to download on BBC Sounds.

BBC coverage details

All times are GMT/BST. Coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes.

Saturday, 26 March

11:30-14:00 - Scotland v England - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

16:30-18:45 - Ireland v Wales - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru

Sunday, 27 March

14:45-17:45 - France v Italy - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer

Saturday, 2 April

13:45-16:45 - France v Ireland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer

16:30-18:45 - Wales v Scotland - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru

Sunday, 3 April

14:30-17:30 - Italy v England - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer

Saturday, 9 April

16:30-18:45 - England v Wales - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru

Sunday, 10 April

12:30-15:30 - Scotland v France - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer

16:30-19:30 - Ireland v Italy - BBC iPlayer

Friday, 22 April

19:30-22:30 - Wales v France - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru

Saturday, 23 April

18:50-21:50 - Italy v Scotland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer

Sunday, 24 April

11:45-14:00 - England v Ireland - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Saturday, 30 April

11:30-14:30 - Wales v Italy - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru

14:00-16:30 - France v England - BBC Two & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

19:30-22:30 - Ireland v Scotland - BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output on BBC iPlayer as well as listen to our radio sports programming on BBC Sounds.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules and videos. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

