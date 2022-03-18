Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joel Matavesi has played for Newcastle in the Premiership and in Europe

Premiership side Northampton Saints have signed centre Joel Matavesi on a short-term deal after a successful trial.

The 25-year-old made four Championship appearances with the Saints' partner club Bedford Blues during a recent loan spell.

He has previously played in the top flight for Newcastle Falcons.

Matavesi is the brother of Saints hooker Sam, who moved to Franklin's Gardens in December 2019.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old wing Dani Long-Martinez has left the club after two years by mutual consent.