Josh McKay's try set Glasgow on their way to victory

URC: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Glasgow Warriors (17) 30 Tries: Gordon 2, McKay Pens: Weir, Thompson 2 Cons: Weir 2, Thompson Edinburgh (10) 17 Tries: Young, Venter Pen: Boffelli Cons: Boffelli 2

Glasgow Warriors moved third in the United Rugby Championship with victory over Scottish rivals Edinburgh.

Thomas Gordon scored a try either side of Glen Young's reply as Glasgow built up a 17-10 half-time lead.

But Edinburgh drew level again following Boan Venter's converted score.

Josh McKay touched down at the end of a counter from Warriors and they stretched their advantage to 30-17 to climb above Munster.

Duncan Weir and Ross Thompson kicked a combined 15 points for the hosts, with Emiliano Boffelli kicking seven for Edinburgh. The Scottish sides will meet again on 21 May, which will double as the second leg of the 1872 Cup.

Edinburgh remain fifth in the URC, two points behind a Munster side scheduled to face Lions on Saturday.

Glasgow dominated the early stages in terms of possession and territory. They came close through both Jamie Dobie and Cole Forbes, who were only denied by some last-ditch Edinburgh defending.

It seemed only a matter of time before they moved ahead and Gordon forced his way over from close range.

But Warriors shot themselves in the foot. They failed to deal with the kick-off, somehow conspiring to give Edinburgh a scrum just five metres out. The visitors had been gifted some momentum, and from the subsequent passage of play they hit back. Young dove over after a number of phases on Glasgow's line.

Jaco van der Walt's attempted cross-field kick fell straight into the arms of Stafford McDowell, and space opened up for the Glasgow centre. He found Gordon running a superb support line on his inside, and the flanker scored his second try of the night, finishing it like a seasoned winger and throwing in a little dummy for good measure.

Boffelli and Weir exchanged penalties before half-time and Edinburgh raced out of the blocks in the second half, getting quick ball and running hard lines.

Venter, on as a replacement, was at the heart of that and he scored the try that levelled the contest, burrowing over after Ben Muncaster was stopped just short.

However, completely against the run of play, McKay scored a fantastic try that swung the game back in Glasgow's favour. Sebastian Cancelliere broke down the right-hand side and threw an audacious offload to McKay, who raced away to score in the corner.

From that point, Glasgow dominated and did not give Edinburgh a sniff. Thompson and Dobie took control, managing the game with maturity beyond their years.

Thompson's two penalties took the game further away from Edinburgh as the clock ticked down and ensured Glasgow took a commanding aggregate lead in the 1872 Cup.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Danny Wilson: "A big win. Both sides looked different to a normal derby, but for us to get that kind of win was really pleasing.

"Maybe the only disappointment is that we left a bonus point out there. Credit to Edinburgh, they turned us over a couple of times."

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair: "We weren't at our best and I thought Glasgow were excellent. They put a lot of pressure on us and they made the most of the transition attacks they had.

"They were ruthless with the chances they had. Well done to Glasgow. We're disappointed because we didn't show our best selves out there."

Glasgow Warriors: McKay, Cancelliere, Fergusson, McDowall, Forbes, Weir, Dobie, Walker, Matthews, Berghan, Cummings, Gray, Wilson, Gordon, Dempsey.

Replacements: McBeth for Fergusson (41), Thompson for Weir (55), McQuillan for Walker (77), Stewart for Matthews (72), Tuipulotu for Berghan (41), McDonald for Wilson (51), Miller for Gordon (62). Not Used: Lenac.

Edinburgh: Immelman, Moyano, Currie, Dean, Boffelli, Van Der Walt, Pyrgos, Courtney, Cherry, Williams, Philips, Young, Muncaster, Boyle, Kunavula.

Replacements: Hutchison for Moyano (55), Vellacott for Pyrgos (62), Venter for Courtney (41), McBurney for Cherry (65), de Bruin for Williams (60), Hodgson for Young (55), Bradbury for Kunavula (41). Not Used: Savala.

Ref: Hollie Davidson (Scotland).