The Lions fought back against Munster in the rearranged URC game with Munster

United Rugby Championship Lions: (10) 23 Tries: van der Merwe, Simelane Cons: Hendrikse (2) Pens: Hendrikse (3) Munster (21) 21 Tries: Ryan, J Wycherley, F Wycherley Cons: Crowley (3)

Munster let slip an eleven point lead with 20 minutes to play to fall to a 23-21 defeat away to the Lions in the United Rugby Championship.

Munster held a comfortable 21-10 half-time lead with John Ryan try and scores by brothers Josh and Fineen Whycherley.

Edwill van der Merwe first-half try and Wadisile Simelane's score on 66 minutes gave the South African side hope.

Jordan Hendrikse's penalty with seven minutes to play, his 13th point of the game, completed the comeback.

Munster miss the opportunity to go fourth in the URC table following the defeat in Johannesburg while the Lions remain in 13th position.