Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

'She is the reason I've tried to achieve dreams'

It has been a whirlwind week for Wales' latest call-up Lowri Norkett.

Days after making her debut in an uncapped friendly against USA, she was named in Ioan Cunningham's 37-strong squad for the 2022 Women's Six Nations.

It brings her dream of winning a first Wales cap and emulating younger sister Elli ever closer.

Elli was one of Wales' brightest young talents when she tragically died in a car accident in 2017.

She was just 20 years old and had been the youngest player to feature at the 2014 Rugby World Cup.

"She is my reason why, she is the reason why I've tried to achieve these dreams," Lowri said.

"[Rugby] is something that she loved, and something that she always wanted to do with me, so when I'm playing rugby I just feel that little bit closer to her."

Lowri, a PE teacher at Morriston Comprehensive School in Swansea, admits feeling overwhelmed when she found out she had made the squad.

"I was driving home from school the next day and I can't believe I've finally done it," she said.

"I would have just loved to have seen her little face, but hopefully she'll be proud of me."

Lowri's journey to international rugby began when she took part in Elli's memorial match in Swansea.

She has gone on to represent Pontyclun Falcons and Ospreys and was capped by Wales women's rugby league side earlier this year.

But she recalls not always being that fond of the oval ball having played a sevens tournament with Elli in their college days.

"I remember I'd had enough and stormed off the pitch. I said 'I'm not playing anymore because my body is hurting so much'," she said.

"She would be laughing now thinking of her older sister playing number 12."

Elli Norkett also represented Wales at Sevens and was selected for the Great Britain Students Sevens

Lowri says support from her family and team-mates has been key to her success.

"I always run out with my best friend Ffion [Lewis] and Carys [Phillips], they were Elli's best friends and have now become to be my best friends," she said.

"A little tug on the side when you're singing the anthem, you know that they're there, so I'll look for these people that I've come on the rugby journey with for a bit of strength.

"We've all got a few ways of remembering her, we all wear ribbons in our hair, it's just little things."

Lowri says a first rugby union cap would mean the world.

It could be that her moment arrives when Wales open their campaign against Ireland in Dublin on 26 March - and she even has Elli's boots ready.

"She actually bought them before she passed away and I've worn them constantly," Lowri says.

"I've kept them safe now ready, so if I was to get my first cap - fingers crossed.

"But even if I don't I'm just grateful for the opportunity to be around these girls, and I do believe I'm going to learn and grow so much over the next few weeks."

Lowri Norkett was an international netball player before taking up rugby

As Lowri has taken strength from rugby, so others have taken strength from her story and willingness to talk about grief.

"I actually had a message two days ago off a girl who said 'you inspired me to play rugby'," she said.

"She'd been through a bit of a tough time and said my story had helped her massively, she's gone on to play rugby and she's living a happy life.

"When you hear of these stories it shows it's okay to talk, it's okay to talk about your emotions, it does help people and it does make it okay to have a bad day.

"My whole family have never avoided speaking about Elli, she's brought up in every day life.

"If you avoid speaking about a tragedy or a person who's not here anymore, it gets more difficult when you have to have the conversation."

Lowri added: "I think after losing Elli, you kind of didn't know what life would look like or what life could be like, and I never imagined life without her.

"Rugby has given me a light at the end of the tunnel."