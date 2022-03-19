Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Aramburu helped Argentina finish third at the 2007 World Cup, scoring two tries at the tournament

Former Argentina international Federico Martin Aramburu was reportedly shot dead in France early on Saturday.

The 42-year-old, who was capped 22 times, played at the 2007 World Cup in France and scored a try against the hosts to help Argentina finish third.

According to L'Equipe external-link , Aramburu was killed in a drive-by shooting in Paris.

The French newspaper said he had been involved in an early-morning argument in a bar with a group of people who later returned in a car and shot him.

A murder investigation has been opened by the Paris prosecutor's office which said that the suspects have not yet been found.

Aramburu had spells at French clubs Perpignan, Biarritz and Dax before joining Glasgow Warriors in 2010.

The Warriors said external-link they were "shocked and saddened" by Aramburu's "sudden and tragic death".

They added: "The embodiment of a true warrior and much-loved by all, the thoughts of everyone past and present at the club, are with his family at this immensely difficult time."

The Pumas said external-link they "will not forget his tries and his performance" at the 2007 World Cup, where he scored two tries.

Former club Biarritz sent its "most sincere condolences to his family [and] his close relations" and assured them of its "total support".