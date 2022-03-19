Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales coach Wayne Pivac handed Dan Biggar the captaincy for the 2022 Six Nations following injury to Alun Wyn Jones

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar says the shock 22-21 Six Nations defeat against Italy could prove the last international chance for some players.

Wayne Pivac's side have lost four matches in this year's tournament - with only one narrow win against Scotland - and finished fifth.

"This was simply not good enough," said Biggar.

"We have said in the huddle it's probably the last chance for a lot of players."

Biggar pulled no punches in his assessment of a performance which marred the celebrations of his 100th Wales cap and Alun Wyn Jones reaching 150 caps for his country.

"This is the most difficult post-match interview I've ever had to give," Biggar told BBC One.

"It was so poor to lose it from where we were. We haven't played well all day, but to not finish it off when they are 70 metres from their own line...

"From the get-go, we weren't quite at it and you get punished. I can't give you a reason why. I don't know what the answer is.

"Too many boys [were] not quite up to speed. We were second in any loose balls and in any balls in the air.

"It's disappointing, something we pride ourselves on that requires no talent, but work ethic - we were well short today and that's got to be looked at very closely."

Emotions running high

Pivac says Biggar was in emotional mood after the match.

"It's an emotional time after a game, especially when you haven't played well but got in a position to win," said the Wales coach.

"Dan is very frustrated. He's a guy who has put so much into the jersey over the years. Let's not forget the milestone he's achieved today, and Alun Wyn.

"Clearly, he's going to be disappointed. We'll review this game and look at why we didn't get over the line and win it."

Pivac insists he will cope with pressure that will now be on him and his coaching staff.

It has proved a poor tournament for Wales, the side who won the title last year.

"We're not too worried that pressure, it comes with the territory," added Pivac.

"It (fifth place) is very disappointing. A lot has happened since last year, that's well documented, but we had an opportunity here.

"We came here with a goal of getting third which would have been a superb effort from the boys after round one.

"We have to make sure that a performance like that, which is unacceptable, doesn't happen again."

Pivac made seven changes from the team that lost to France but insisted he did not select the wrong side.

"I think that's disrespecting the team that we put out," said Pivac.

"Clearly they didn't perform as they would like as individuals, or collectively as a group.

"We're disappointed as a group but there's enough talent out there to get the job done, we believed.

"[Until] the last play of the game, we got a job done in terms of winning, even with a disappointing performance.

"There's so many one-off moments in the game we'll reflect on and look to make sure we don't repeat.

"I'd always back the selection. We believe this squad has depth and you've seen some of these players play well in the past.

"Regardless of the team we put out for this, we believed we're capable of winning this match. That's not arrogant, just being realistic."

Wales scored only eight tries in this tournament compared to 20 in the 2021 Six Nations but Pivac backed their attacking game.

"I don't know that it struggled," said Pivac.

"I know that we didn't finish a lot of opportunities we created. If we weren't creating opportunities, I'd be a lot more concerned.

"But in that first half in their 22, we had three or four opportunities to score, but we dropped the final pass or the Italians gave away a penalty.

"It's frustrating as we're creating, but not finishing. That's something we need to get right."

Pivac insists Wales are progressing towards the 2023 World Cup in France as they prepare for a three-Test tour to South Africa in July 2022.

"If we go to the World Cup and get through to the quarter-finals, win a quarter-final and get through to the semi-final, everyone will be happy," added Pivac.

"We're not going to lose focus on what the big goal is here and the big picture is.

"Today is a bitter pill to swallow for everybody. I'm hoping we take a step forward in the summer against the world champions in their backyard, which is going to be a challenge.

"We go there with an idea of how far we are from the world champions 12 months out from a World Cup. So it's not a bad place to be when you look at it from that point of view.

"We're gutted with the result. No one is happy with a performance like that.

"Everyone was pretty happy with the Six Nations last year and the way we were heading.

"Coming into the competition, some people in the media had us down for fourth, battling it out with Scotland.

"We had three good performances in this competition and two we're not proud of.

"It's not the complete competition and we'll get criticism for it, rightly so."