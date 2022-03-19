Six Nations: Ireland 26-5 Scotland - Irish clinch Triple Crown and keep title race alive

By Michael MorrowBBC Sport NI at the Aviva Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland
Ireland (14) 26
Tries: Sheehan, Healy, Van der Flier, Murray Cons: Sexton 3
Scotland (5) 5
Try: Schoeman

Ireland's pack starred as they beat Scotland to clinch their first Triple Crown in four years and ensure the race for the Six Nations title will go down to the tournament's final game.

Andy Farrell's side will be crowned champions if France do not beat England in Paris on Saturday night.

The victory over Scotland came courtesy of tries from Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Josh van der Flier and Conor Murray.

Pierre Schoeman registered Scotland's only score shortly before half-time.

The defeat ends another disappointing tournament for Gregor Townsend's side - one that started so brightly with a brilliant win over England - in which they are set for a fourth-placed finish unless England suffer a heavy defeat against France.

Now trailing Ireland by three points in the standings, France know any manner of victory over the English will secure a first Grand Slam since 2010.

Josh van der Flier scores Ireland's third try against Scotland
Ireland controlled the majority of the contest against a struggling Scotland

Farrell wins first trophy as head coach

The Triple Crown, Ireland's sixth since the turn of the century, is Farrell's first piece of silverware since being elevated from assistant coach to the top job after the 2019 World Cup.

During his time at the helm he has overseen the reinvention of Ireland's attack, which although initially a bumpy transition has blossomed into a recognisable and fruitful system.

While not always as free-flowing, it has along with an aggressive defensive structure yielded 12 wins from Ireland's past 13 games.

Against Scotland it was for large parts an imperfect display as they struggled to find the edge and stretch the visiting defence with any regularity.

There was however still enough quick ball and aggressive carrying to see the hosts take control of the game in the opening half.

After conceding an incredible six penalties at Twickenham last week eyes were on the Irish scrum, which held up well barring one Scottish win late in the half.

Front rows Sheehan and Healy provided the finishing touches to the two opening tries, with the hooker peeling away from a rolling maul for the opener after 17 minutes.

Healy burrowed over for the second 10 minutes later after strong carries from Sheehan and Jack Conan.

While Ireland enjoyed the better of the opening half, the last 10 minutes belonged to Scotland and provided them with a route back into the contest as Schoeman profited from some excellent counter-rucking to put his side on the board.

Stuart Hogg evades the tackle of Tadhg Furlong
Stuart Hogg's Scotland are set for a fourth place finish

Scotland arrived in Dublin under a cloud following revelations that six players including captain Stuart Hogg and star fly-half Finn Russell were disciplined for breaching team protocols by visiting a bar last weekend.

Hogg retained his place in the starting line-up while Russell was demoted to the bench with Blair Kinghorn handed the number 10 jersey.

The visitors may feel the margin of defeat does not accurately reflect their contribution to the contest, and indeed they did produce flashes of promise but too often robbed themselves of the chance to build momentum with poor decision making.

Darcy Graham and Schoeman made big breaks in the early exchanges that ultimately came to nothing, while both Graham and Kyle Steyn botched promising kick chases by running directly into the Irish receiver.

When they put together multiple phases they were dangerous, with Schoeman scrambling over to bring them back into the contest after ferocious counter-rucking saw them win possession in the Irish half.

Nine minutes into the second half they had a golden chance to bring themselves within two points of Ireland when Hogg burst clear on the wing and opted to go for the line himself as opposed to passing inside only for Hugo Keenan to produce a sensational try-saving tackle and drag the Scottish captain into touch.

The close shave appeared to refocus Ireland, who moved up the pitch and knocked on the door for 10 minutes before Jamison Gibson-Park's smart inside ball sent Van der Flier crashing across the line.

Given their superior points difference over France, a bonus point was inconsequential to Ireland's title challenge but still they pushed for a fourth score.

When replacement Scotland scrum-half Ben White was sent to the sin-bin for a deliberate knock on with two minutes remaining, Ireland threw caution to the wind one last time and found a gap for Murray to dart through for the final score.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton, Gibson-Park; Healy, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Henderson, Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Treadwell, O'Mahony, Murray, Carbery, Henshaw.

Scotland: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Johnson, Steyn; Kinghorn, Price; M Fagerson, Watson, Darge; Gilchrist, J Gray; Z Fagerson, Turner, Schoeman.

Replacements: Brown, Dell, Nel, Skinner, Bayliss, White, Russell, Bennett.

Comments

Join the conversation

417 comments

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:54

    Hogg went for glory again and failed to score again. Poor.

    Well played Ire, deserved winners.

    • Reply posted by custos morum, today at 19:04

      custos morum replied:
      Can Hogg pass? Lot of hype re him and not much substance

  • Comment posted by Broadsword calling Danny Boy, today at 18:52

    Hogg trying to hog the glory by scoring a crucial selfish try. Should've been a team player and passed inside for a definite score!

    • Reply posted by Junior Shabadoo, today at 18:57

      Junior Shabadoo replied:
      Yep. He had 3 players there.

  • Comment posted by MacBuzz, today at 18:50

    I think I saw Hogg give a pass at one point in the game. Soul destroying watching Scotland. Mucked up pretty much every opportunity.

  • Comment posted by Rod M, today at 18:48

    Hogg has to go - sorry.

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 18:50

    Stuart Hogg only good for a night out with Russell. Embarrassment!!!!

    • Reply posted by cjb, today at 19:19

      cjb replied:
      Their time as international players must surely be numbered.

      Only thing in their favour - the replacements ain’t a helluva lot better

      Sad times for Scottish rugger

  • Comment posted by getmellow, today at 18:47

    Stuart Hogg letting Scotland down with his greediness

    • Reply posted by Gaz, today at 18:50

      Gaz replied:
      Spot on, three man overlap blown

  • Comment posted by TeamCam, today at 18:49

    Typical Scotland performance. Create loads then find the same ways to mess it up. Barnes was hugely inconsistent and the TMO was as biased as they come, but when Hogg unbelievably screws up a 4-on-1 and we consistently fold under very little pressure in attack, there’s no point even looking at the interpretations. We were pants.

    • Reply posted by toppo1, today at 18:53

      toppo1 replied:
      A fair assessment mate.

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 18:46

    What does Stuart Hogg actually do?

    • Reply posted by Googly, today at 18:49

      Googly replied:
      He loses.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 18:53

    Well done Ireland for the triple crown. Plenty for them to work on to go up a level.
    As for Scotland…I’m not sure what they want to achieve. It seems Russell and Townsend are at opposite ends to how they want to play.
    As for Hogg, he maybe a B&I Lion, but that 3 vs 1 in the corner had to be scored.
    Some direction and leadership needed in the Scot camp

  • Comment posted by jambo1, today at 18:54

    Well done to Ireland, Hogg believes his own hype, the Harry Maguire of Rugby.
    Come on Townsend, Hogg, Ali and Finn think they are bigger than the team.

    • Reply posted by Celticlawaysbehinduscheckthestats, today at 19:28

      Celticlawaysbehinduscheckthestats replied:
      So right...Hogg mouthing off again after we beat England sums him up...and Russell world class?...not on this world he ain't.

  • Comment posted by jimmy777, today at 18:49

    I am so disappointed in Scotland with this 6 nations weak leadership poor decision making from a team with talent. Ireland are better I know but going for beers in COVID with the captain sucks.

    • Reply posted by cjb, today at 19:21

      cjb replied:
      You are delusional if you think this crew are talented.

      They are mediocre at best

      That’s why we perform to such a poor level in the international arena.

  • Comment posted by Language Timothy, today at 18:53

    No Shame in losing to a better team on the day but the manner of defeat should hang heavy on many of the Scots players

    • Reply posted by TeamCam, today at 19:01

      TeamCam replied:
      That was easier to take than the loss to Wales, for sure.

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 18:49

    Ireland made hard work there of beating a typically error-strewn Scotland. Is Gordon d’Arcy the new Jonathan Davies by the way?

    • Reply posted by Junior Shabadoo, today at 18:51

      Junior Shabadoo replied:
      Yes he is.

  • Comment posted by over, today at 18:59

    Hogg picking the wrong option yet again.

    Fortunately Capuozzo didn't.

  • Comment posted by RodG, today at 18:47

    Scotland woeful again. Zero line speed, too slow at the breakdown, no game plan, countless unforced errors. Going backwards fast.

    • Reply posted by TeamCam, today at 18:52

      TeamCam replied:
      Line speed was solid.

  • Comment posted by Kenny, today at 19:02

    Scotland[Hogg in particular} need to learn to keep their mouths shut about how good they think they are. They are not even close to winning a six Nations Championship. To be honest, we were very fortunate to beat England. I think we need new leadership. So very disappointing yet again.

  • Comment posted by Nicky, today at 18:49

    Well played Ireland, furtherly deserved. Time for a change of coach I think for Scotland. Very poor, lack of discipline and dreadful ball handling.

    • Reply posted by MacToatis, today at 19:03

      MacToatis replied:
      Fair comment

  • Comment posted by AP Macoys Crisps, today at 18:46

    Job done thanks Scotland! , How poor is Scotland’s discipline…..shocking

    • Reply posted by MacToatis, today at 19:01

      MacToatis replied:
      Comments up to your usual standard wee man

  • Comment posted by PeeBeeBbc , today at 18:51

    Looking forward to Ireland GrandSlam win tomorrow in u 20s.

  • Comment posted by StuartD, today at 18:55

    There are days where you just have to go "The other team was just better" - today was one of those days.

    Ireland dominated, particuarly in the second half - and Scotland were just 'staying in the game' at 14-5. A third Irish try was innevitable - and the moment it came, it was over.

    well done Ireland

