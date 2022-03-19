Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jersey Reds have won more games and got more league points than any of their other campaigns in the second tier since promotion in 2012

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon has praised his players as they ended a record-breaking campaign with 10 tries in a 66-38 victory at Coventry.

The club got 13 wins and 69 points as they equalled their best-ever fourth-placed finish in the Championship.

Leicester loanee Harry Simmons scored a hat-trick while Eoghan Clarke and Dan Barnes went over twice each.

TJ Harris, Sam Leeming and James Mitchell also scored, as Leeming kicked seven conversions at Butts Park Arena.

"On the whole I think a huge amount of effort's been put into this campaign, a huge amount of adversity, but the players have really come through and I'm proud of them and they deserve that result," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"You look back at the whole season, the resilience they've had to show with all the injuries, everything that's been thrown at them, the way the coaches have really challenged the players, I think we can be pretty proud.

"I know it's the end of the league campaign, but things are not over, let's hope we can carry some of this momentum into the cup."

Jersey play London Scottish over two legs in the first round of the Championship Cup after a friendly next week against Ayrshire Bulls.

"It's at the end of the season, which is very different for us all," Biljon said about the cup.

"But I think these players are building a real bit of momentum and let's hope they can carry that through."